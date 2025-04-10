Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When the Dallas Mavericks decided to trade 25-year-old superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, the vast majority of media members publicly declared how much of a mistake that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison had made. And those who opted to plant this flag received further validation that they were correct on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Mavericks and Lakers marked Dončić’s first return to American Airlines Center since the deal. And from the very start of the game, it was clear that he was a man on a mission to prove Nico Harrison wrong.

After watching a tribute in his honor before the game that moved him to tears, Dončić proceeded to show Mavericks fans exactly what they were missing, scoring 45 points, 31 of which came in the first half, en route to a 112-97 victory over his former team.

Luka had an INCREDIBLE performance in his return to Dallas: ✨ 45 PTS (most w/ Lakers)

✨ 8 REB

✨ 6 AST

✨ 7 3PM

✨ 4 STL The @Lakers clinch a spot in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google! pic.twitter.com/joBwFu6kz6 — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the haul that was moved to the Mavericks in the Dončić trade, scored just 13 points, though he did play a factor in other ways with 11 rebounds and six assists.

During the game, both Mike Breen and Doris Burke hinted at how the Mavericks made the wrong decision in moving Dončić, perhaps convincing some who weren’t always convinced that the Lakers got the A-side of the deal.

Meanwhile, media members who have already been adamant about the Lakers fleecing the Mavericks in the trade were given all the proof they needed by Dončić’s terrific game, taking to social media to take a victory lap about their past opinions on the deal being proven right.

“Dallas didn’t trade Luka… They straight up committed basketball treason,” wrote ESPN’s Jay Williams. “Gifted him to LeBron like a donation. Now he’s back, dropping 45, 8 & 6, getting MVP chants in their own building. That’s not just self-sabotage, that’s a generational implosion.”

“Luka a generational talent,” wrote SiriusXM radio host Adam Schein. “A true superstar. The trade was always moronic & insane. Worst, most illogical ever. Then slander to justify. Happy for Luka. 45! That was epic. Can’t imagine what it is like to be Mavs fan. Soul sucking. Fire Nico. Also monster LA win for 3 seed!”

“Legendary players do legendary things,” wrote FS1’s Nick Wright. “In a moment that will go down in Mavericks history, Luka Doncic started the night off in tears, and ended the night with 45-8-6 & a full, extended standing ovation from the ‘road’ crowd.”

“Luka being traded is gonna go down as a top 5 worst moments in DFW sports history,” wrote former radio host at 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Nathan Wood. “Right up there is Dez caught it, Nellie in right field, not drafting Giannis, the death penalty and the ’06 Finals.”

From a short-term perspective, it’s painfully obvious that the Lakers got the better side of this deal.

Maybe that will change as the trade ages. But given the fact that Dončić is seemingly in the midst of the peak of his career, the Mavericks will likely look worse and worse every day after trading their franchise centerpiece.