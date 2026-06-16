Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This originally appeared in Tuesday morning’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world.

The NBA Finals ended Saturday night with the Knicks winning their first championship in over half a century, sending a city into a frenzy in the streets of Manhattan. By any reasonable measure, that’s the story. That’s what people will remember when they look back on this series a decade from now.

Instead, the dominant talking point in sports media since Saturday has been whether Victor Wembanyama has completed his transformation into the NBA’s next great villain.

Wembanyama did things in this series that are worth criticizing. He was nowhere near the transcendent force the Spurs needed when the series was on the line, wilting in the moments that separated a championship team from a very good one. The physicality questions that followed him from the Western Conference through the Finals were not fabricated by a Knicks fanbase looking for something to be angry about. There were real incidents, reviewed by the league, that put him one flagrant foul away from suspension before the series was even over. Those are substantive criticisms of his game and his maturity under pressure, and a serious postmortem about what they reveal about a 22-year-old still learning the line between being a fierce competitor and genuine recklessness. In a player this young and this physically imposing, the conversation is worth having.

But that’s a very different conversation from the one we’re actually having. The collective sports media has decided that the more compelling post-Finals product was a nascent villain origin story rather than a reckoning with what this series actually revealed about a young player still very much in formation.

Jay Williams on Get Up called it watching somebody become a villain in real time. That framing does an enormous amount of work while actually saying very little, because it treats the villain label as something that emerges organically from events rather than as something that sports media actively constructs by choosing which moments to replay, which quotes to isolate, and which interpretive frame to apply to it all.

“I think there was a lot of pettiness. Words like arrogance come up. I think being a sore loser comes up. That’s a sign of somebody who is 22 years old… to be frank with you, it’s watching someone become the Villian” — @RealJayWilliams on Wemby pic.twitter.com/QI4T1Nc3V0 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 15, 2026

Through the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama was the sympathetic protagonist, the precocious alien talent figuring it out in real time, the player the league had been waiting for, the rightful heir to the succession line from Jordan to LeBron that the sport has been trying to complete for 15 years. The same personality traits that read as charming eccentricity in May became character flaws in June.

Sports media has a preference for moral simplicity, and that’s become particularly true in the NBA, where the parity of the last several years has made it harder to sustain the hero-villain dynamics that drove the league’s golden eras of coverage. The sport keeps cycling through different champions without producing a figure dominant and polarizing enough to anchor a multiyear narrative, and so the media keeps trying to conscript whoever is most prominent into whichever role the story currently requires. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went through the same cycle in the Western Conference Finals. The apparatus doesn’t particularly care who fills the role. It just needs the role filled.

The genuinely interesting question about Wembanyama coming out of this series is not whether he’s a villain but whether the criticism lands on him in a way that causes him to retreat into a more managed, media-trained version of himself. He is unusual in ways that American sports media does not always know how to handle. He’s cerebral, openly eccentric, and operates with a self-assurance that does not perform humility for the cameras.

All of this is to say he will be back in the Finals. That’s not a prediction so much as a reasonable reading of what he is and what the Spurs are assembling around him. When he wins one, the same people who spent this week casting him as the league’s next great antagonist will spend that week writing about his redemption, his growth, and everything the journey taught him.

He is only 22 years old. The story is just getting started.

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