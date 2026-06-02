Credit: David J. Halbersham

Sports broadcaster and author David J. Halberstam passed away on Tuesday following a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 74.

Halberstam’s over-50-year career in sports media spanned several roles, including play-by-play announcer for St. John’s basketball from 1982 to 1992, and the radio voice of the Miami Heat from 1992 to 1998. An unfortunate on-air comment ultimately led to his parting ways with the franchise.

Halberstam (not to be confused with the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of the same name) transitioned into sales and broadcast management, including a stint as general manager at Westwood One Sports between 2002 and 2008. He also formed the Madison Square Garden Radio Network.

Halberstam returned to the booth as play-by-play voice of the Nova Southeastern University Sharks men’s basketball team between 2011 and 2019.

In 2018, he launched Sports Broadcast Journal, a publication dedicated to covering the sports broadcasting industry. He also wrote two books: “Sports on New York Radio: A Play-by-Play History” and “Sports Media and Sponsorship Sales: Developing New Accounts.” Halberstam also continued to write columns and broadcasting criticism up until last year.

As news of Halberstam’s passing spread across social media, tributes poured in from colleagues, peers, and others in the sports media world.

Sad to report that former Heat radio voice David Halberstam has died after battling brain cancer. He is survived by Donna (his wife of 39 years), three children, and seven grandchildren. David called Heat games from 1992 to 1998. A kind man with an incredible command of the… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 2, 2026

Wow. Very sad to hear this. I knew David since my college days in the mid 1970s. Even then it was evident that he was going places. A true dynamo who left his mark wherever he went. Condolences to his family. RIP. https://t.co/um9lcJoXQX — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) June 2, 2026

I first met David when I was calling DePaul and David was handling broadcasting duties for St. John’s. David was passionate about broadcasting and was a caring, supportive soul who loved his family. Thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/iNwplWLXUx — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) June 2, 2026

I first contacted David in the summer of 2019. I wrote for his site, but also he became a mentor and a very close friend. We only met twice, but talked on the phone regularly. I’m really sad for his family and all the people who have worked with him. https://t.co/53HT6DxfBx — Jake Baskin (@jakebaskinpxp) June 2, 2026