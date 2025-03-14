Photo Credit: Southwest Airlines via Instagram

Just when the Dallas Mavericks might have thought they were safe, that all the furor surrounding the Luka Dončić trade had blown over, a Dallas-based corporation piled on Thursday with a hilarious social media post.

Southwest Airlines has faced its own criticism this week after announcing a major policy change. The airline will introduce fees for checked bags in May. The airline had already endured the wrath of flyers after announcing in December that it will end its open seating policy in favor of assigned seats in 2026.

Southwest developed an avid following through the years thanks in part to those “Bags fly free” and open-seating policies. Just as Mavericks fans blasted the organization for trading Dončić, Southwest has been hammered by air travelers.

So the airline, long known for its quirky advertising, struck again Thursday with an Instagram post.

“It’s not like we traded Luka …” the airline posted, adding some side-eye emojis.

There’s a lesson to be learned here. Don’t trade popular players (at least without a good reason). And for airlines, don’t end popular perks.

By the way, Southwest Airlines is headquartered at Love Field, just five miles from the Mavericks’ home in American Airlines Center.