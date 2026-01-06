Screengrab via NBC

On Monday night, the NBC on NBA welcomed Snoop Dogg to its telecast of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Celebrity guest appearances can go any way on the entertainment spectrum. But as he proved during his awesome job at the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg has what it takes to be a sports broadcaster. So it was no surprise that he completely stole the show in his appearance as a guest analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Clippers-Warriors game.

Snoop Dogg served as a reporter and analyst, appearing at various points throughout the telecast. But when he joined the booth with Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller, he provided some epic commentary. When Jimmy Butler got a steal, he remarked, “Cookies and cream! They opened up a cookie shop on him!”

Snoop Dogg after Jimmy Butler gets a steal: “Oh, good hands, good hands. They’ve been ripping him all day. Cookies and cream, they opened up a cookie shop on him!” pic.twitter.com/TEi1bFb2C2 — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) January 6, 2026

He was apoplectic over Brook Lopez not taking a mismatch into the post and instead shooting a fadeaway three with the shot clock expiring.

Snoop Dogg is DISGUSTED with the modern NBA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V9tIhdxuoi — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026

But when Lopez stood up in the paint on the other end, he dropped a bar, “small fries tryin to run up on a Big Mac.” Somewhere Bill Walton is smiling over the expansive possibilities of what basketball commentary can truly be.

Snoop Dogg is HILARIOUS 😭 “He too little. Small fries tryna run up on a Big Mac, sit down somewhere.” pic.twitter.com/1KjfdqZTRA — Dos (@Dos_knowsball) January 6, 2026

But without a doubt, the highlight was Snoop Dogg calling Steve Kerr’s ejection. It may be the best bit of commentary we hear throughout 2026.

Snoop Dogg announcing Steve Kerr’s ejection is hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bL9AP8X3R5 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 6, 2026

Snoop Dogg has been everywhere in the sports world. He worked the Olympics last year, he was even in the broadcast booth with Thom Brennaman for his own bowl game last month. Sports is just a better place with Snoop in it.