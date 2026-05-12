Credit: ESPN

As it turns out, the most viral moment from Skip Bayless returning to ESPN’s First Take last week might actually belong to Shannon Sharpe.

Forget about the recycled LeBron James or Tim Tebow arguments between Bayless and Stephen A. Smith last Friday on First Take. It was Bayless unveiling his “Playoff Pee” nickname for Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George that had First Take’s audience rolling with laughter while claiming Skip hasn’t lost any zip off the old fastball.

“Playoff Pee…that’s P E E” Skip Bayless’ nickname for Paul George pic.twitter.com/w2jcykXEfK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2026

There was a time when George was known as “Playoff P” for his postseason success earlier in his career. But George did little to counter his new “Playoff Pee” moniker Friday night against the Knicks. He scored 15 points in the first quarter before failing to log another point as the Sixers went on to lose Game 3 in Philadelphia 108-94. And in Game 4, George scored just seven total points as the Sixers were blown out by New York 144-114. If we’re letting the stats decide, there was no “Playoff P” while Philly was being swept by the Knicks.

Sunday night, Shannon Sharpe was on Nightcap with Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, when he casually referenced George playing like “Playoff Pee.” Clearly, Sharpe must have seen Bayless go viral with “Playoff Pee” on First Take just two days earlier, right? But Sharpe offered Bayless no credit for the nickname.

“In the pandemic, I called the man Playoff Pee,” Sharpe said Sunday night on Nightcap after George fell flat against the Knicks.

Did he say it during the pandemic? Wait a second, is Sharpe claiming to have invented the nickname “Playoff Pee” before Bayless did? Did Bayless just steal something from his old partner and use it to go viral during his First Take reunion? Let’s do a quick fact check here to see who really deserves credit for “Playoff Pee.” We may have found the answer from Dec. 23, 2020.

“Paul George, ridiculed by Shannon Sharpe as ‘Playoff Pee,’ just cost Shannon 5 cases of Diet Mt. Dew. Hilarious. Thank you, Playoff P,” a tweet courtesy of Skip Bayless.

Paul George, ridiculed by Shannon Sharpe as “Playoff Pee,” just cost Shannon 5 cases of Diet Mt. Dew. Hilarious. Thank you, Playoff P. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2020

Unless Bayless fed Sharpe the “Playoff Pee” line to use before the show, he owes his former FS1 debate partner some credit. But more amazingly than learning Bayless likely stole “Playoff Pee” from Sharpe, is the fact that this might be the first example we have of Skip essentially admitting he was wrong about a take. Of all the bad takes he’s given and dug into, it’s Bayless going from team “Playoff P” to “Playoff Pee” that’s the one he finally flipped on.