Photo Credit: The Skip Bayless Show on YouTube/Screengrab.

What did Skip Bayless think about LeBron James confronting Stephen A. Smith on the court? On Monday, we found out.

Throughout James’ career, Bayless has been one of his most outspoken critics. Many of those criticisms from Bayless came while he was sitting across the desk from Smith during their long-running on-screen partnership. So, conventional wisdom would probably suggest that Bayless would be on Smith’s side here. In this case, conventional wisdom is correct.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Bayless was highly critical of James’ conduct.

“How weak was that, on LeBron’s part, to choose that time and that place to deliver that message? This was a flat-out ambush, a drive-by, a premeditated and calculated move by LeBron James to show up Stephen A. in front of the NBA world while giving Stephen A. no face-to-face time to respond. LeBron didn’t want any rebuttal. This was just a delusionally, irrationally, insanely proud pop, telling off Stephen A. Smith, knowing this debate was rigged. Frankly, that was pretty cowardly,” Bayless said.

“That was pretty cowardly.” – @RealSkipBayless Skip reacts to LeBron ambushing Stephen A. Smith in front of the whole NBA world. pic.twitter.com/XKo4uLiX7W — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) March 31, 2025

Both James and Smith have earned criticism for the on-court confrontation and its fallout. Neither looked particularly good in the immediate aftermath of it and in the weeks that followed, that has not changed.

Bayless continued by detailing what both Smith and James have done in the fallout, in particular criticizing James for discussing the matter with another ESPN personality, Pat McAfee.

“So, Stephen A. responded to LeBron the only way he could, on all of his platforms along with those of some others. Then, LeBron bleeping James got really, really petty. He chose to go on another ESPN show, Pat McAfee’s. LeBron said on that show, ‘It’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players.’ What? Is your son an NBA player or is he not? Are you saying this is just your son, who gets to wear a Laker uniform and just sit down on the end of the bench because he’s your son? Is this like, every night’s Halloween, he gets to dress up and play NBA player? Is that what you’re saying?

“I don’t think so. Look, if you truly believe that Bronny’s an NBA player worthy of wearing that uniform on a nightly basis, then he’s obviously fair game for anyone in the media to critique.”