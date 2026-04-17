Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless is not a doctor, but he claims to know about Joel Embiid’s recovery timeline from a recent appendectomy.

After being ruled out of multiple games with an illness earlier this month, it was revealed that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suffering from appendicitis. Embiid underwent emergency surgery to have his appendix removed last Thursday in Houston, seemingly ruling him out from playing again in the immediate future.

But with the Sixers slated for a play-in game Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, Bayless claimed Embiid was cleared to play. The play-in game, which Philly ultimately won, tipped off less than one week after Embiid underwent emergency surgery.

Skip bayless reveals that he has source within Philly that told him joel embiid was cleared medically to play in tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando magic game but choose not to 👀 pic.twitter.com/lTN7DTXwfs — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 15, 2026



“I have a pretty good source in Philadelphia who told me Embiid is actually cleared to play, but has chosen not to play,” Bayless alleged on The Arena: Gridiron. “That’s what I was told. It’s an appendicitis, but it’s fine, it went well. These days, they can just go in quickly and pretty simply, and he could play if he chose to.”

Bayless suggested that Embiid not playing implies locker-room turmoil, with his teammates likely questioning his desire to return as soon as possible.

Despite the reckless allegation by Bayless, the odds that Embiid was cleared to play in an NBA game less than a week after emergency appendectomy surgery are almost zero. Bayless didn’t state where he got the alleged information from, but it definitely didn’t come from Embiid’s trainer.

As the clip of Bayless claiming Embiid chose not to be available for the Sixers’ play-in game gained traction on social media, the All-Star center’s trainer quickly attempted to set the record straight, calling it “100% false.”

“Nothing worse than when media members make up s*** for clicks and views then hide behind unnamed sources,” Embiid’s trainer Drew Hanlen wrote in response to Bayless on social media.

And Sixers head coach Nick Nurse certainly didn’t seem to think Embiid could have been available for their play-in game. Nurse wasn’t even expecting Embiid to be in attendance as a spectator on Wednesday night because of his rehab. A rehab from surgery that could take up to six weeks.

Embiid made a surprise appearance at film session for the Sixers tonight “Was questionable whether he was going to be able to get here tonight because of some of the stuff they’re doing.The film started, and I looked over and he was sitting in his seat, big smile on his face” pic.twitter.com/carYh8Jp6e — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 16, 2026



There has been no definitive timeline provided for Embiid. But shortly after the appendectomy, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the obvious, that Embiid would be out for the play-in tournament, noting he’s still in the early stages of recovery, and will require physical rehab after recovering from surgery. Bayless claiming to know Embiid could have played less than a week removed from surgery seems more like a desperate plea for attention than a credible report.