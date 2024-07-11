Photo credit: FS1

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was snubbed by Team USA again, prompting Skip Bayless to speculate on his relationship with Jayson Tatum.

Brown was not slated to suit up for the United States men’s national basketball team at the Paris Olympics later this month. The decision seemed like a bit of a snub initially, but it was underscored after Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the Olympics this week and Brown was overlooked again, this time for his Boston Celtics teammate Derrick White.

Three Celtics are on Team USA in Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. But there was no room for their NBA Finals MVP.

It would be one thing if Brown declined an invite. But based on his cryptic social media posts Wednesday afternoon, it seems like the Celtics All-Star would have been interested in joining Team USA.

Thursday morning on FS1’s Undisputed, Skip Bayless alleged it may have been Tatum who kept Brown off Team USA.

“This smacks of, it smells like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen just don’t really get along.” – Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/Wx2TLiN3gz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2024



“You don’t even have to respond to this because I don’t want to put you in an awkward situation,” Bayless told co-host Paul Pierce. “This smacks of, it smells like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen just don’t really get along. Jayson Tatum, it feels like to me, is saying, ‘Hey, I just need a break. I don’t want to have to live with him for a whole nother month so closely when we go to Paris. I just don’t want to do this.’

“And Grant Hill is saying, ‘You know what? For our chemistry sake, I don’t want to do this.’ That’s what it comes across to me and I don’t know any background.”

This take smacks of, it smells like Bayless just trying to stir up some controversy amid the summer lull of sports content. Even though Bayless gave him the out, Pierce was quick to respond with “No, that’s not it,” attempting to dispel any rumors about a simmering feud between Brown and Tatum.

While Bayless blamed Tatum, Brown seemingly blamed Nike with a social media post that implied his feud with the company that sponsors Team USA is the reason he won’t be competing at the Paris Olympics.

Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, is taking victory laps over Brown’s snub after previously reporting the Celtics star is “not liked” because of his attitude. Smith later alleged Brown’s religion, politics, and social initiatives might be holding back his marketability.

Could it be as simple as USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill just believing Derrick White is an easier last-minute fit as a defensive specialist? Bayless, Brown, and Smith might not agree on the reasoning for the snub. But they all agree, there’s more to the snub than just basketball.

[Undisputed]