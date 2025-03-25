Edit of Draymond Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Skip Bayless, by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

When Skip Bayless left Fox, he claimed he would be liberated from the constraints of network television.

In reality, this unfiltered version of Bayless has mostly involved discussing dating apps with his wife on his podcast and recycling old quotes from Draymond Green.

Now, here at Awful Announcing, we’re not above digging up old receipts, and Bayless is certainly not exempt from that. However, in promoting his podcast, Bayless seemed to suggest he was calling out Green for something fresh — maybe a comment made about him on the podcast Green co-hosts with Baron Davis.

But, as it turns out, Bayless was referencing a quote from October about the Oklahoma City Thunder, not a new jab from Green. Bayless took issue with Green’s dismissal of the Thunder as a team that “doesn’t strike fear” in anyone, all while Bayless was praising them as the most underrated team in NBA history and touting them as having the best regular season in NBA history.

Green’s comments centered around the Thunder’s postgame rituals, specifically the large group interviews, which he felt lacked the serious tone needed to instill fear in opponents.

“Seven guys in the interview,” Green said, “There’s a certain seriousness it takes to win in this league. And there’s a certain fear you have to instill in the team in order to win. I just don’t know if they’re instilling that fear in teams with all the bromance and stuff after the game.”

Bayless implored Green to get his “salt and pepper ready” because the Thunder are “soon going to make you eat every one of those words.”

“Every last word you uttered about them, you will eat,” Bayless said on his The Skip Bayless Show. “They’re going to remember what you said. I’m going to remember what you said because these Thunder are as real as you can get. This team is about to strike fear in your heart, Draymond Green, and give you heartburn all the way through the postseason.”

Bayless even dared Green to challenge him on it.

“I don’t know, I guess Draymond is belly laughing at this monumental achievement by those unserious Oklahoma City Thunder,” Bayless quipped.

He zeroed in on Green’s assertion that no one fears Shai Gilgeous-Alexander even though the Thunder’s star is a legitimate MVP contender.

“I don’t know, nobody’s afraid of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? That’s what Draymond says,” Bayless said. “I don’t know why not. Maybe because he doesn’t talk trash, he doesn’t cheap-shot anybody the way Draymond does — the all-time dirtiest player in the history of the league. Is it because SGA is a really nice guy? Who, by the way, down the stretch of games is looking more and more like a cold-blooded assassin. Are you watching, Draymond?”

“Are you listening? Are you still laughing, Draymond?” added Bayless. “By the way, this is all being accomplished while Chet Holmgren, one of the NBA’s most intimidating shot blockers and shot changers Chet’s missed 47 games this year. Without Chet, this is impossibly incredible. Wouldn’t you agree, Draymond? Oh, that’s right. You think Chet’s just another wimpy stiff, right? We’ll see. You, Draymond, are making a case that you should be Defensive Player of the Year now that [Victor Wembanyama] is down and out. So, I think you, Draymond, would at least have an ounce of respect for the greatest defensive team in NBA history — statistically the greatest.

“Draymond Green, the Thunder lead the NBA in steals, in deflections, in loose ball recoveries and charges taken. And nobody outside of Oklahoma City seems to notice or care. You ready for this? The Thunder lead the NBA in scoring off opponents’ turnovers, and, just as important, they lead the NBA in allowing the fewest points scored off their turnovers. Do the math… Is anyone out there comprehending what I’m telling you?”

Certainly not Draymond.

“Would you believe, Draymond Green, that the Oklahoma City Thunder are having the greatest season in NBA history?” says Bayless. “I mean, ever, ever, in history — the facts scream for themselves. I’m not making any of this up. I’m not exaggerating, or embellishing or engaging in one ounce of hyperbole. ‘Greatest ever.’ I am dropping truth bombs all over Draymond Green’s disrespect. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. But, OK, he’s right about one thing. None of this will matter unless the Thunder back it all up in the postseason — close the deal.

“Who knows? Maybe they’ll have to deal with the Warriors in the playoffs. Maybe they’ll have to deal with the Warriors in the first round. I don’t know. It could shake out that way. Maybe if that happens, Draymond’s teammates will be telling him in private, ‘Why did you have to say that about the Thunder?’ Maybe, if we do see Thunder versus Warriors, deep, deep down, Draymond Green will be scared to death.”

If the Thunder and Warriors actually meet in the playoffs, it could be Bayless’ moment to finally shine in his post-Fox glory days. After all, there’s nothing quite like seeing Green try to talk his way out of eating his own words — and Bayless will be ready with a fork and knife to serve them up.