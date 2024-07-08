Photo Credit: Skip Bayless on Twitter/X

Skip Bayless bypassed the usual suspects of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Cowboys for a more important segment Monday morning. There, he addressed Steph Curry’s inability to spin a basketball on his finger.

During a photoshoot for the upcoming Paris Olympics, the NBA’s social media team asked members of Team USA to spin a basketball on their fingers. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington can do it, but surprisingly, some of the world’s best basketball players are unable to complete the task.

“How surprising is it that basketball wizard Steph Curry can’t spin a ball on his finger?” Skip Bayless asking the important questions this summer. pic.twitter.com/FYKbVNphHC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2024



“If you had asked me before and I didn’t know, I would bet a lot of money that he could spin a basketball,” Bayless said Monday morning on FS1’s Undisputed. “I mean, I defended him coming out of Davidson, people said, ‘Well, he doesn’t have a handle.’ No, he has a great handle. And he can play the point and be both. He can shoot it like nobody else and play the point and his handle has been spectacular.”

Bayless defended Curry coming out of college, and he was defending him again Monday morning after the two-time NBA MVP was exposed for his inability to spin a basketball on his finger.

“I also believe if he had practiced it at home, he hadn’t practiced it, he just got caught off guard,” Bayless said. “Like, ‘You want me to spin it? I’ve never been able to do that.’ Well, if he tried it, you don’t think he could do it?”

It’s the dog days of summer and the content pool was drying up fast. And then Steph Curry saved sports shows everywhere by failing to spin a basketball on his finger.

It is kind of surprising that Curry can’t spin a basketball on his finger considering his ball-handling skills. It’s even more surprising that Bayless didn’t focus any attention on LeBron James failing to spin a basketball. Blame it on the media for catching them by surprise.

