Photo Credit: The Skip Bayless Show

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now the overwhelming favorites to win their first NBA championship since moving from Seattle. And Oklahoma native Skip Bayless is doing his best to jump on the bandwagon.

Bayless is a native Oklahoman, having been born and raised in Oklahoma City. So it is natural for him to support what is now his hometown team.

But like most everything in the last few decades of Bayless’ career, there is something that rings very hollow about his support. For starters, he seems to have very recently gone all-in on the Thunder on social media this postseason with multiple posts per game and referring to the team as “my Thunder.” Go back through the archives of his podcast and you’ll see the wide majority of his videos referencing the team have come in the last few months of the NBA season. When you compare it to his obsession with the Dallas Cowboys, his support of the Oklahoma City Thunder pales in comparison.

And with one clue, Bayless opened the door to questions about just how authentic his Thunder fandom truly is.

One of the unique facets of Oklahoma City’s roster is that they have both Jalen Williams (All-Star forward) and Jaylin Williams (reserve center) on the team. With the two names pronounced, it creates confusion for national broadcasters. Sometimes Jaylin is awkwardly referred to as “the other Jaylin Williams.

But experienced Thunder fans and observers know that the two go by nicknames to tell them apart. Jalen Williams is “J-Dub” while Jaylin Williams is “J-Will.”

Of course hometown boy Skip Bayless would know the difference since these are his Thunder after all, right?

Not so fast…

Bayless credited Chet Holmgren and “JWill” for their clutch play down the stretch in the Thunder’s Game 2 victory over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals when he obviously meant Jalen Williams instead of Jaylin Williams. Jalen Williams scored 26 points in the victory while Jaylin Williams was a DNP.

I loved the way JWill and SGA and Chet closed that game after Minnesota cut it to 10. Crucial big plays. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2025

It’s not even the first time Skip Bayless has called Jalen Williams, “JWill” on social media. And seasoned Thunder observers and fans were quick to call him out on the mistake.

You’re not a real thunder fan if you don’t know the difference between jdub and jwill https://t.co/i4hGRkBsMC — iconks (68-14) (@ShaiSweep) May 23, 2025

Let this be a lesson to everyone, if you’re going to jump on the bandwagon of a championship title contender, at least learn to get the players’ nicknames right. We will know that Bayless is really on the bandwagon when he throws a Jalen Williams jersey in the trashcan if they lose another postseason game. Or maybe it’ll be Jaylin Williams.