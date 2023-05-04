The childish humor on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA, specifically with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, never seems to get old.

They were at it again Wednesday night, when Barkley accidentally referred to New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey. After catching the mistake, Barkley went down a path of dropping some football terminology, which culminated in the revelation that, “He never got a tight end like me.”

Charles Barkley “He never got a tight end like me” Shaq’s reaction 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sPjXNhtPfA — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 4, 2023



Ernie Johnson had the foresight to immediately say, “stop it,” like a school teacher attempting to keep the composure of their students. “I know,” Johnson added as Shaq looked around the room with a big smile.

Intentional or not, the one-liner stunned Shaq, prompting him to remove his glasses, scratch his forehead, and offer Barkley a look of absolute befuddlement. Barkley tried to continue down his football tangent, touting his ability as a tight end in high school. But it was clear that Shaq couldn’t get over hearing his partner boast about his tight end on national television.

Barkley’s tight end declaration comes just two weeks after he similarly caused Shaq to lose it by saying “I’m kind of juggling two balls” while shuffling his hands up and down. If “two balls” is all Shaq needs to expose his immature sense of humor, he didn’t stand a chance at Barkley talking about his tight end.

[Inside the NBA]