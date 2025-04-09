Photo credit: TNT

As Stephen A. Smith calls out JD Vance, Gavin Newsom and others as potential political opponents on his path to the presidency, has he considered the possibility of teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal?

Tuesday night during the NBA on TNT, O’Neal admitted he’s open to being running mates with Smith. So long as Smith is willing to take a backseat as his vice president. During TNT’s late night postgame show, O’Neal’s phone started talking as he was attempting to break down the Oklahoma City Thunder after their 136-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wait, are you running for office?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/e5nYrJDHRJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 9, 2025



“Should be a layup for any politician,” O’Neal’s phone blurted out on live TV.

“Sorry about that,” Shaq said with a chuckle before reciting what his phone said. “I like politics during the break.”

The revelation prompted Shaq’s NBA on TNT colleague and podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe to jokingly ask whether the four-time NBA champion is considering a career in politics.

“Wait, are you running for office?” Lefkoe quickly pressed Shaq. To which O’Neal answered, “Yes, I am,” without hesitation.

“You versus Stephen A? Or you with Stephen A?” Lefkoe asked.

“Oh no, Stephen A. will be working for me,” O’Neal clarified. “I’m El Presidente, he can be Vice Presidente.”

This on the heels of Smith making the bold announcement that he officially is not going to say he’s not running for president of the United States in 2028. And while the declaration sent shockwaves through the sports and political realms earlier this week, Smith’s official statement on running for president was worth about just as much as O’Neal’s cell phone talking about political layups.

O’Neal might not have any desire to fake the interest in running for president that Smith has shared in recent months. But if they were to run for office together, O’Neal already has the transcendent fame and recognizability that Smith is still attempting to build. Smith, however, still has Shaq in the big words department.