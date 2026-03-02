Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

The hatred that NBA legendary big man Shaquille O’Neal has for Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been made quite clear over the last few years.

In 2024, O’Neal called Gobert the worst NBA player of all time. Gobert responded on social media and called O’Neal “triggered” by his success. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins even fired back at O’Neal over the Gobert criticism.

And last June, O’Neal said, “I f*cking hate Rudy Gobert… As the president of the Big Man Alliance, if you’re making big man money, play like a f*cking big man… If you’re going to f*cking get paid big money, f*cking play big… If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the motherf*cking ceremony.”

During halftime of Sunday’s NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the ESPN on NBA broadcast showed Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo miss a free throw.

“I shoot free throws like Shaq,” a mic’d up DiVincenzo later told his teammates.

“I wish I was playing, too,” O’Neal responded to the highlight in the Inside the NBA studio. “I’d flagrant his ass the next game.”

“Actually, no, I like DiVincenzo,” O’Neal added. “I’m going to take it out on soft ass Rudy Gobert.”

Shaq was NOT messing with Donte DiVincenzo saying “I shoot free throws like Shaq.” 😅 “I wish I was playing, too. I’d flagrant his ass to the next game.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/RcO2G6UcwA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2026

“Oh, geez,” Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson said. “It didn’t have to take this turn.”

Shaq never misses an opportunity to take a jab at Gobert.

The Timberwolves came away with a 117-108 win over the Nuggets in Denver. Gobert, a three-time NBA All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, had seven points and a game-high 15 rebounds in the victory.