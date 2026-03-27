Credit: imagn images

Because anything is possible on the internet in 2026, Shaquille O’Neal addressed a rumor that he was in the DMs of Sabrina Carpenter on his podcast.

In case you missed it, which you should probably be thankful that you did and I profusely apologize for bringing this to your attention, social media rumors were running rampant that The Big Aristotle was trying to shoot his shot with the pop sensation.

There was even a screenshotted exchange where supposedly Shaquille O’Neal texted Sabrina Carpenter things like, “I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day.”

Shaq on the “fake” DMs he allegedly sent to Sabrina Carpenter that went viral: “First of all, the Diesel has way more game than that.” 😭😂 (Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/8QNL8AamXQ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 26, 2026

You kind of have to assume that 95% of things you see on social media are fake these days. But there’s always that suspicion that something crazy like this could actually be real.

Thankfully, Shaq himself addressed the viral rumors on his show The Big Podcast and confirmed that the messages were indeed fake as he showed the screenshotted texts to his co-hosts.

I promise you weren’t ready for this 💀 Shaq’s fake DM to Sabrina Carpenter is insane. pic.twitter.com/WMHyzLfCrH — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) March 25, 2026

“First of all ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” O’Neal said.

We can all take one big sigh of relief together that Shaq isn’t sending these extremely bizarre messages to one of the world’s biggest pop stars. But good luck trying to get the mental images and natural curiosity of the 7’1″ Shaq and the 5’0″ Sabrina actually being an item out of your head.

Knowing how both operate within the public sphere though, there is only one way this story can actually end – Shaquille O’Neal in fuzzy pink handcuffs at the next Sabrina Carpenter show.