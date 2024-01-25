Jan 1, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason why Victor Wembanyama is a unicorn. There’s nobody walking planet earth that can do the things that he does on a basketball court. In his rookie season, Wemby is dropping absurd highlights on a nightly basis. And when the lights have been brightest, he’s wowed in individual matchups with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chet Holmgren on national television, even in Spurs losses.

But Shaquille O’Neal is one person who doesn’t think Wemby is quite as special as everyone makes him out to be. Because according to Shaq, there’s someone in the NBA that not only could match the Spurs rookie, but surpass him. That would be Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol. There’s just one problem according to The Big Aristotle.

Bol Bol is incredibly lazy.

Shaq ripped into Bol on his podcast with a stinging back-handed compliment if there ever was one.

Shaq clears the air with his Wemby & Bol comparisons ? Watch the newest episode of The Big Pod here: https://t.co/R4abBspapj pic.twitter.com/sfyEu6qv5c — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) January 24, 2024

“I’m not comparing, but after going back, I am comparing, and Wemby wants it more.” Shaq said. “Bol Bol is lazy as f—. Bol Bol can do everything Wemby can do and even a little better. Dribble behind the back, shoot the three, nice handle, floater game, he’s just lazy… my advice to Bol Bol is act like you want it.”

While Shaq may be high on Bol’s natural talent, it’s not like he’s ever been touted as the generational prospect that Wemby was. Yes, he was a five star prospect coming out of high school, but after a very brief college career, Bol was the #44 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. By far his most successful season in the Association came last year in Orlando when he averaged 9.1 PPG. But he’s now on his third NBA team in five years in Phoenix and only appeared in 12 games.

Maybe Shaq sees something that nobody else does in Bol Bol’s talent and this slight will be the motivation he needs to take the next step towards superstardom. Or else, he’ll be part of another famous Shaq meme very soon.

[The Big Podcast]