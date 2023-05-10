Shaquille O’Neal continues to reject attorneys trying to serve him legal documents like they’re dribbling into the paint and attempting lay-ups.

O’Neal, who’s listed as one of many celebrity plaintiffs in the $1 billion class-action lawsuit over their alleged roles in pushing the fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has been evading lawsuit service for months. Last month, plaintiffs asked the court permission to serve O’Neal digitally, given his active presence on both Twitter and Instagram.

The Hall of Famer has been so elusive, it’s even been suggesting he may be hiding in his house to avoid service.

The latest twist in the saga came Tuesday, when the plaintiffs’ attorneys were accused of chucking legal documents at O’Neal’s car as he drove through the gates of his Georgia home.

O’Neal’s representation says throwing legal papers at their client’s vehicle doesn’t count as properly serving him.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. The plaintiffs’ lawyers also sent links to the lawsuit to O’Neal on social media.

According to Fortune, O’Neal’s attorneys are now requesting the judge dismiss the suit against the TNT analyst entirely.

Numerous A-list celebrities and athletes, including Larry David, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry, Trevor Lawrence, David Ortiz, Shohei Ohtani, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs say the scheme employed by “FTX involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment — like these Defendants — to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest.”

It’s apparent that O’Neal is aware of the case. He denied wrongdoing in a December interview with CNBC. “A lot of people think I’m involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial,” he said.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys have also pointed to O’Neal’s acknowledgment of the case, but no dice.

O’Neal is the only plaintiff who hasn’t been served.