Credit: ESPN

Shaquille O’Neal heard some of the accusations about Inside the NBA going soft this season, so he made a comment that hit hard.

After the New York Knicks took a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night, EJ’s Neat-O Stat of the Night featured a clip of Rory McIlroy shouting out Charles Barkley’s golf swing. The clip gave Inside the NBA credence to show a rather cheesy-looking posed photo of Barkley holding a golf club. And maybe it was just the way Barkley’s pants were sitting, but from the side, he was looking a little stiff.

Some people probably noticed the possible tent pole and decided to let it slide, but Shaq opted to make sure everyone watching on ESPN saw exactly what he was seeing.

Shaq: “You know what I like about that picture? Charles is looking hard when he’s holding his golf club” BRUH SMH pic.twitter.com/A2l98ZEmGg — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 22, 2026

“You know what I like about that picture?” Shaq asked. “Charles is looking hard when he’s holding his golf club.”

Shaq was the only person on-set who laughed at the joke, but he laughed enough for everyone. Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, meanwhile, seemed stunned by the comment and unsure how to react after hearing O’Neal’s quip on the Disney-owned sports network.

“I go hard in the paint,” Shaq said as he continued to laugh. “Have you seen that picture, TK?” he asked, referring to longtime Inside the NBA producer Tim Kiely.

As much as ESPN and TNT have attempted to keep Inside the NBA unchanged this season, there have been some accusations that the show lost some of its soul. But for those who thought Inside the NBA may have lost its nerve with the move to ESPN this season, Shaq is here to remind you that he and Barkley have not gone limp. Because as Shaq proved Thursday night, a stiff joke still always rises to the top, regardless of what network they’re on.