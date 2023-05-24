TNT personality Shaquille O’Neal has been amidst the controversy surrounding the FTX lawsuit after being named a defendant in a class action lawsuit. He hinted about exactly how he got involved in the fraudulent company on Inside the NBA on Tuesday night.

O’Neal is widely known to be involved in a number of different brands and companies. His involvement in FTX is undoubtedly a stain on his resume. And it seems like his involvement came due to influence from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Curry appeared on Inside The NBA prior to Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals. He mainly was there to talk about the matchup, but O’Neal did sneak in a joke about both of their involvements with the disgraced cryptocurrency company.

“You are my favorite player,” said O’Neal to Curry. “I just want to say thanks and congratulations, my brother. And thanks for getting me in trouble. Don’t say nothing.”

Curry clearly got a kick out of this comment from Shaq as he was seen visibly laughing.

It is obviously speculatory if this is exactly what O’Neal is referring to in this clip. However, it isn’t the first time that he has illuded to Curry getting him into the now-bankrupt company.

He previously said that his “friendship” with Curry was the reason for getting involved with FTX in the first place.

O’Neal has consistently been dodging service in the lawsuit at all costs, which is something that lawyers representing the FTX investors have been increasingly annoyed with.

“In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation,” Adam Moskowitz, one of the lawyers representing the FTX investors, told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. “We are not going away.”

