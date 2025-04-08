Photo credit: First Take

Shannon Sharpe was so disappointed in Kendrick Perkins’ content on First Take that he felt compelled to share his disgust with their ESPN bosses.

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t on First Take Tuesday morning, but the show was not short on theatrics. Perkins was tasked with filling out the show’s A-List, sharing his top-5 NBA contenders, which featured the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers. Noticeably absent, however, was Shannon Sharpe’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Shannon Sharpe calls on Disney and ESPN execs after hearing Kendrick Perkins’ Top 5 NBA contenders. “I’m going to talk to Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Dave Roberts. If you all give Perk another chance to run a list while I’m on here I’m out.” pic.twitter.com/UcZWH6gvju — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 8, 2025

“I’ll give you the Celtics…if you wanna say OKC, okay, I’ll give you that. But them other three? Not on their best day. You oughta be ashamed of yourself,” Sharpe ranted. “I’m going to the execs. I’m going to talk to Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Dave Roberts. If you all give Perk another chance to run a list while I’m on here, I’m out.”

Sharpe then implored ESPN to put First Take host Molly Qerim on the screen so that he could reiterate his stance on Perkins getting another chance at making a list.

“Put Molly up, I want to see Molly,” Sharpe insisted. “Molly, if Perk gets another list while I’m on here, I’m out.”

Obviously, Sharpe isn’t going to bother Bob Iger with his disgust over seeing Perkins rank the Clippers ahead of the Lakers. And he isn’t going to quit ESPN over the issue, either. But the bigger question is whether Perkins minded Sharpe’s attempt at embarrassing him over a rather mundane take. Was it the best top-5 list in First Take history? No.

But it’s not like Perkins was Dan Orlovsky leaving Joe Montana off his top-5 quarterbacks of all time, either.