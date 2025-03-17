Photo credit: ESPN

Charles Barkley wanted First Take to stop talking about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers? How does he feel about Job and the Bible?

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff went off after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night, claiming his team was being disrespected because of how the game was officiated. Monday morning, Perkins opposed Bickerstaff’s rant, basically claiming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have earned the right to get preferential treatment from the officials.

While it might be true that SGA gets preferential treatment as an MVP candidate, it’s ridiculous to assume Bickerstaff should just learn to accept that. And Shannon Sharpe was very quick to push back on Perkins’ take.

Shannon Sharpe just went off on Kendrick Perkins about the Book of Job in the Bible pic.twitter.com/xzcQZ34Ulb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2025



“What did you say when Doc Rivers was crying when you all were in Boston about other teams getting all those calls?” Sharpe asked Perkins.

And when Perkins didn’t bite, claiming “Doc Rivers was never crying,” Sharpe got biblical.

“Do you remember the Bible?” Sharpe asked. “Perk, you go to church, Perk. You go to church. What did the Devil tell the Lord about Job? He said of course he’s gonna praise you, you give him everything! Remove the hedge and he’ll cuss his very maker. If they start getting fouls called against them, of course they gonna complain! Stop playing with me, Perk!”

Perkins confirmed he remembered the Bible and went to church, telling everyone he was once the world’s tallest altar boy, which seemingly opened the door for Sharpe to continue preaching.

“You know the story of Job, what did the Lord tell the Devil?!” Sharpe continued. “He said you could do everything but take his life. He took his kids, he took his sheep, he took his livestock! What did he do? Even his wife said why don’t you curse this man and get out of this misery.”

It might not be the content people were expecting when they tuned into First Take the morning after Selection Sunday, but you’re certainly not getting this content anywhere else.

At least they didn’t do like Shaquille O’Neal and mistake Chauncey Billups for being Detroit’s head coach. But the Pistons must be loving this national attention they’re getting. TNT can’t get the coach right while ESPN opts for biblical rants.