Shannon Sharpe used a hypothetical Kevin Durant trade proposal to invoke Donald Trump berating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House last week.

We expected Saturday Night Live to cosplay Trump’s combative White House meeting with Zelensky. But did anyone expect Sharpe to give us a sampling of a reenactment Monday morning on ESPN’s First Take? Probably not.

It began during a discussion with Stephen A. Smith about whether the Oklahoma City Thunder should make a play at reuniting with Durant this offseason. Sharpe said the trade discussion should start with Jalen Williams, and maybe even Chet Holmgren, which prompted Smith to say, “stay your ass in Arizona and keep on losing.”

"I'm gonna do you like President Trump did President Zelensky. You in no position to bargain…you need to say thank you. Thank me right now." – Shannon Sharpe 🤨



“We didn’t call you, you called us,” Sharpe said as he continued the roleplaying. “I’m gonna do you like President Trump did President Zelensky. You in no position to bargain, Okay? I just want you to know. You in no position to bargain. You need to say thank you. Say thank you right now.”

Trump, Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance clashed in a fiery back-and-forth Friday afternoon at the White House over ending Ukraine’s three-year defensive war against Russia. In a discussion meant to promote peace, Zelensky found himself ambushed by Trump and Vance as they berated the President of Ukraine for a lack of gratitude on live television.

The exchange has been representative of a political divide, with some Trump supporters praising it as a display of American nationalism. While others were embarrassed by the showdown, criticizing Trump and Vance blaming the victim for their suffering.

Sharpe has been known to craft some pretty bizarre analogies and references. This White House exchange dominated the news cycle over the weekend, so the reference might be more polarizing than it is bizarre. But if Stephen A. Smith isn’t always going to stick to sports, why should Sharpe?