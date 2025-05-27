Screengrab via ESPN

While we haven’t even come close to finishing the 2024-2025 NBA season, there are already plenty of fans looking forward to the possible comings and goings this offseason. And ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania gave folks quite the proclamation to whet their appetite.

Shams appeared with Pat McAfee live and in person in Indianapolis outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Tuesday’s Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Pacers and Knicks. But it was what Charania said about the upcoming offseason that was the most newsworthy nugget that he dropped.

After seeing the insane Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade, Shams Charania predicted even more craziness could come this offseason, saying the “most craziest ever” summer in NBA history could be on the horizon. We’ll excuse his grammar because of the excitement of the news.

“This is the most anticipation team executives have had over an offseason,” Charania said. “I think this is going to be the craziest offseason of all, I don’t want to say all-time. We just came off a trade deadline that I think was the craziest of all-time. I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever.”

One of the biggest potential candidates for a move is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although the media has been trying to get him to move to a bigger market for years, they may finally get their wish this offseason. For the first time, Giannis has signaled that he’s open for a move, although it’s not a guarantee that he will leave the Bucks just yet.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out.. I’m told that process is ongoing and he hasn’t had that meeting with the Bucks yet” @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7QjaAYmYG8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

Another potential team in transition is the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s terrible achilles injury leaves the contenders in flux as their roster who looked built to win multiple championships now has to figure out a new direction.

“The Boston Celtics are going to make trades.. They’re definitely going to have a different roster next season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ekGdjs7qCi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

Between those storylines in addition to even more possible trades and signings, it could be one of the busiest and most impactful NBA offseasons ever. And we all know that the 24/7 news cycle absolutely loves NBA offseason talk, maybe even more so than the actual games themselves.