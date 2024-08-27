Credit: NBA 2K on X

These days, sports insiders are often just as famous as many of the athletes they report on and get paid close to as much as the stars of the sport they cover. So it’s no surprise that The Athletic’s Shams Charania would be a featured part of NBA 2K25, the latest installment of the NBA and WNBA video game series from Take-Two Interactive.

In a social media announcement on Tuesday, Charania announced he would be part of the new game. From the sound of the announcement, Charania will be seen and heard on both the in-game broadcasts as a special sideline reporter and game analyst as well as during MyTeam and MyPlayer modes as a social media presence and news-breaker.

BREAKING: Sources (ourselves) tell us that #NBA2K25 will feature prolific NBA insider @ShamsCharania 🚨 Shams will provide trade reports, special guest commentary alongside Kevin Harlan and will also be appearing in MyCAREER! pic.twitter.com/2e7K2gp9vZ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 27, 2024

Charania, like many NBA media personalities, has been featured in the Twitter replica within the game’s MyPlayer mode for years. But this represents a level up for the insider’s presence on the popular NBA video game.

Recent reports had Charania departing from Stadium after six years as he and his representatives explore the marketplace for his next landing spot. Charania’s deals with The Athletic and FanDuel are reportedly ending soon as well.

As NBA broadcast partners begin stocking up for the start of the deal next fall, Charania is timing his free agency well. Being part of the iconic gaming franchise will only raise his profile among more fans of the league.

[NBA 2K on X]