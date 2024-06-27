Shams Charania

Spoiling draft picks on Twitter/X is not a new phenomenon. We’ve seen it for years now. But in the insider wars between ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Stadium and FanDuel’s Shams Charania, every piece of reporting is always going to be highly scrutinized. And when it came to the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James from USC at Pick #55 in Round 2 of the NBA Draft, Shams wasn’t going to let Woj and ESPN get all the glory.

While the ESPN television broadcast was still on Pick #54 with the Boston Celtics, Shams tweeted out at 6:05 PM ET that the Lakers were selecting Bronny James to pair him with his dad, LeBron James, as the first father-son teammates in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers are selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sources say. LeBron and Bronny James to become the first ever father-son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. pic.twitter.com/CyewBHNswz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Another prominent insider, Chris Haynes was on it as well, but the tweet came in at 6:06 PM ET for those scoring at home. The actual pick announcement from NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum came a few minutes later on the television coverage of the draft.

Bronny James is officially joining LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here’s Bronny being announced as the No. 55 overall pick, as seen and heard on the ESPN broadcast. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/eVcWpCjrli — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024

What’s hilarious is that Shams was tweeting out picks all throughout Round 2 of the draft with a link to his live stream on Stadium. But the Bronny pick was delivered in its own format with an edited Lakers jersey and everything. Incredibly, it almost didn’t happen as Shams tweeted that he was getting locked out of his account minutes before the Bronny pick.

My account keeps getting locked…. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Bronny James dominated ESPN’s Day 2 coverage of the NBA Draft since the beginning of the telecast, and let’s be honest, his story was the main attraction. Even early on in the proceedings, ESPN analyst Bob Myers floated a theory that Bronny’s agent Rich Paul was telling prospective teams that he would go play in Australia if he was selected in the second round. It’s probably safe to assume that threat didn’t include the Lakers.

“He’s telling them don’t take Bronny James. Take him and he’s going to Australia.” Bob Myers reveals the grand plans of Rich Paul that he teased at the beginning of ESPN’s broadcast of the 2nd round of the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/JsoxfNFTb4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024

Woj and Shams had quite the duel when it came to their reporting into the drama around the Lakers’ hiring of JJ Redick and their pursuit of UConn coach Dan Hurley. Shams was on top of the Lakers wanting to hire Redick first before the detour to Hurley and that turned out to be right.

And yes, Woj is handcuffed in what he can do because he’s part of ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage on the set and the network has long sought to not spoil their own television product. But now Shams can also claim another moral victory in being able to break the Bronny news to the world over Woj and ESPN, even if it was only by a few minutes. It’ll be interesting to see if Woj changes his stance about tipping picks when next year’s draft comes around.