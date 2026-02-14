We know insiders are practically attached to their phones at all times, but surely if there was ever a time to put the phone down, it was during an internationally broadcast celebrity basketball game.
Don’t tell that to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Charania took part in the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night. NBA folks have been having a field day with his participation, finally being able to put the sneaker on the other foot.
As someone who is 5’9″, it gives me no pleasure to point out that Charania’s 5’9″ frame was already a talking point before he stepped on the floor.
ESPN should just give us Shams vs Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/JNa2bUr7h5
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2026
Before the game, Charania was already catching heat. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a coach for the celebrity contest, said that the game wasn’t “fair,” citing the ESPN reporter as the reason.
“You know why it’s not fair? ‘Cause I have Shams on my team,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN. “He cannot hoop. But everybody else can hoop. So in the offseason, we grab them as free agents.”
Unfortunately for Charania, he lived down to that reputation, finishing the game with 0 points (on 0-of-5 shooting), 0 rebounds, 0 assists, and 3 turnovers before getting benched by Antetokounmpo.
SHAMS CHARANIA TONIGHT:
0 PTS
0-4 FGM
0.0% TS
3 TURNOVERS
WENT FROM BREAKING NEWS TO BREAKING RIMS 🔥pic.twitter.com/FjLABJTtUy
— NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) February 14, 2026
It also didn’t help matters that he was caught checking his dang phone on the sidelines during play. Head in the game, son!
Shams Charania is on the phone in the middle of playing in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2026
Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant called Charania out on X, saying, “My goodness, have some respect.”
“Don’t quit your day job” is a phrase thrown around often these days, but in this instance, it is incredibly true.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.