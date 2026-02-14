Credit: ESPN

We know insiders are practically attached to their phones at all times, but surely if there was ever a time to put the phone down, it was during an internationally broadcast celebrity basketball game.

Don’t tell that to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania took part in the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night. NBA folks have been having a field day with his participation, finally being able to put the sneaker on the other foot.

As someone who is 5’9″, it gives me no pleasure to point out that Charania’s 5’9″ frame was already a talking point before he stepped on the floor.

ESPN should just give us Shams vs Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/JNa2bUr7h5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2026

Before the game, Charania was already catching heat. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a coach for the celebrity contest, said that the game wasn’t “fair,” citing the ESPN reporter as the reason.