Credit: NBC

Usually Oklahoma City Thunder players are known for fun and games in their postgame interviews as players crowd around the interview subject, making it into one big, giant, happy meme. That was not the case after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in spite of a Thunder victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a bounce-back victory in a must-win game after the Spurs took Game 1 in a double overtime classic. SGA had 30 points and 9 assists. One key difference in Game 2 was the defense of Isaiah Hartenstein, who held Victor Wembanyama to just 21 points after he went off for 41 and 24 in Game 1 in the series.

But apparently SGA wasn’t that impressed. When asked about the defensive adjustment of putting Hartenstein on Wemby, the two-time reigning MVP balked at his impact in the postgame interview with Zora Stephenson.

Odd moment postgame as NBC’s Zora Stephenson asks SGA about Hartenstein’s game-changing D on Wemby: “I’m not sure if it was good to be honest” “Break that down for me” … “It was alright. It was good.” 😅 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mIGtF9Zrxe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 21, 2026

“You all made a pivot defensively, Hart on Wemby, what kind of impact did Isaiah have tonight?” Stephenson asked.

“I’m not sure if it was good, to be honest,” SGA responded.

When Stephenson asked for a reason why, Gilgeous-Alexander recanted, saying it was good, but that the Thunder needed to continue to give Wembanyama different looks on defense.

Of course, sitting on the couch and watching at home, we’re never going to have the same insights that Gilgeous-Alexander has as one of the top players in basketball. But it sure looked like Hartenstein had a positive impact with a double double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in just 27 minutes.

Maybe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to motivate his teammates to continue being tough and physical with Wemby? Maybe it’s a message that the time for postgame fun is over and the Thunder need to step it up to win the series against their toughest challenger? Maybe he was actually just trying some realllllly dry humor? Who knows. But it certainly was one of the more awkward postgame interviews after a crucial postseason victory that you’ll see.