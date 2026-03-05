Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not just the reigning NBA MVP, Finals MVP, and NBA champion. He is also a budding superstar in the fashion world. And after the Oklahoma City Thunder went to New York and beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he was clearly looking to make a point on and off the floor.

SGA scored 26 points and dished out 8 assists in the 103-100 victory. He is currently the odds-on favorite to repeat as NBA MVP as he sits second in the league in scoring and the Thunder have the best record in basketball.

But the focus during his postgame press conference wasn’t on his points, assists, or even his whistle that seems to always be a topic of conversation whenever the Thunder plays.

No, it was on the massive fur coat that looked like he was being swallowed whole by a polar bear.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares his assessment of the Knicks after playing them tonight: “Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they’re well-balanced. They’re obviously top of the East for a reason. They’re a good team,… pic.twitter.com/lBMdCWkxSI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2026

The best part about the clip is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is business as usual answering basketball questions while wearing the world’s largest turtleneck. SGA is known for his audacious style as there aren’t many athletes who have their own GQ list of their 50 greatest fits.

But this particular selection certainly captivated NBA Twitter. And depending on your sense of style and love of enormous fur coats, you might put it at the top or bottom of your own SGA listicle.

It looks like SGA is being attacked by a badger. pic.twitter.com/YtW6oc4BAW — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 5, 2026

SGA at the postgame press conference looking like James Harden 😭😭pic.twitter.com/FNRkJ9fwBN — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 5, 2026

SGA pulled up to the press conference as a Zoolander villian pic.twitter.com/8CjPEKxZ4C — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 5, 2026

why does he look like he just got off work playing teddy ruxpin? https://t.co/4ahaBtMNrt — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 5, 2026

Was he eaten by the mascot? https://t.co/bWnKoY2eeh — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) March 5, 2026

I legit need this coat for football season. Drop the deets @shaiglalex 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IhrwyGDKsj — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 5, 2026

The Thunder look well on their way to another deep playoff run this year, so we will get to see plenty more of SGA’s unique fits as we roll towards June and the NBA Playoffs take centerstage in the sports world.