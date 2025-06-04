Dec 7, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Villanova head coach and current CBS analyst Jay Wright before a game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Pennsylvania Quakers at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday following the team’s appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals has naturally led to conversations as to who could ultimately replace him. But according to CBS college basketball studio analyst Seth Davis, one potential candidate on the minds of many isn’t all that likely to succeed Thibodeau.

Over the past few seasons, the Knicks have been coined the “Nova’ Knicks” because of all of the former Villanova Wildcats stars on the roster like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Even Donte DiVincenzo played an integral role off the bench last season before being moved in the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past offseason.

With this in mind, it certainly makes sense for the Knicks to at least inquire about whether former Villanova head coach and current CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jay Wright could have an interest in coming out of retirement to coach some of his best former players in New York, which numerous media members have pitched in light of Thibodeau being let go.

While this possibility is certainly intriguing for the Knicks, Seth Davis has seen no indication that his CBS colleague would have any interest in returning to coaching.

In a post on X, Davis declared that based on the time he has spent alongside Wright, it is more likely that he himself is named the next head coach of the Knicks than it is that Jay Wright coaches the Knicks next season.

“I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years,” wrote Davis. “Based on every conversation we have had, I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is, if they call me, I will say yes.”

Interestingly, Davis isn’t the only one who isn’t expecting Wright to be in the running for the Knicks’ head coaching job. Jeff Goodman similarly took to social media to share how Wright has similarly told him that he is “ecstatic with his life right now” and has “no interest in coaching”.

“I’ve talked to Jay Wright several times about the possibility of coming out of retirement,” wrote Goodman. “Each time he said he is ecstatic with his life right now and has no interest in coaching again. It’s also very different coaching guys in college and coaching the same guys in the NBA.”