Last week was an emotional one for the family of the late Sekou Smith. On Dec. 5, the former NBA writer and NBA TV analyst was honored by his hometown of Grand Rapids with a street named after him. The block Smith grew up on will be known as Sekou Smith Way.

Smith passed away in January 2021 from complications from COVID-19. He was only 48. Since then, many people have spoken highly of the beloved Smith. Awful Announcing caught up with Smith’s sister, Misti Stanton to talk about her brother.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What was last Tuesday like for you?

Misti Stanton: “It’s an honor. Whenever you can have something like this happen in your hometown, it speaks volumes of who you were as a person, the impact you had, and then just the pride. It was a very proud and emotional moment for myself and my entire family.”

How did this honor come about?

“We went in front of the City Commission on Nov. 14, to talk about why we would be honored if this could happen. Then the decision was made on Dec. 5. It was voted on there. It took our breath away because you’re talking about legacy and things living on. It also speaks to who he was as a person, and not only as a professional in journalism, a TV reporter, TV personality. People from all different areas were speaking and wanting to honor him. It just was a huge thing.”

Grand Rapids honors late NBA journalism legend Sekou Smith by naming a street after him in his hometown. Miss you brother. https://t.co/O54D9BJDir — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 7, 2023

What did this mean to you?

“We all will one day leave this place, right? And for someone to be able to advocate for who you were as a person, your character, and your integrity within your profession, to be able to do that for somebody who was not only my baby brother, but who was a great man, it felt like I was respecting his life as a professional writer and as a person.

“We all hope that one day when we’re not here, people speak about us in this type of way. Obviously, the people that he impacted felt like they want more people to know about him, even if he’s not physically here.”

For people who didn’t know him, what kind of person was Sekou?

“I think he had a way of making people feel important and making sure that he created a way for you to be seen and heard. I remember reading something from a journalist. They said that Sekou would always greet them and say, ‘What’s up boss?’ Even if he didn’t know you, or know your name, that was his signature greeting. I thought, ‘That’s Sekou.’ He was making sure that you felt empowered. No matter who you were, you were a boss. You controlled your destiny.”

What did it mean to him to be from Grand Rapids?

“Our family is here. There are a lot of memories. There’s a great school system, great businesses, great communities. It’s a sense of home. This was what we knew. He traveled to a lot of different spaces but he was always proud of where he came from. I think he was proud to represent the community and be from Grand Rapids. Communities are built up on things, but they’re also built up on people and culture. I just think that when he looked back on his childhood and where he was from, he was proud to say, ‘I’m from Grand Rapids.'”

Do you have a favorite memory of your brother?

“The one that sticks out the most is when we went to the (2020) All-Star game in Chicago. That was the last All-Star Game that he attended, and me and my girls went. I had always wanted to go to an All-Star Game with my (daughters) and Sekou. That was the first time that we were able to do that. I’ve been to several All-Star Weekends. But that was the first time that my girls were able to go with me and Sekou being there working. That was a special moment because that was the last moment that they saw him alive. I will never forget it.

“I’m glad that we were able to make it happen. He had on these pink gym shoes that I thought were so cool. Sekou loved gym shoes. And it was just something about that moment. I didn’t know what it was, but I knew that finally, I had been able to get the girls there and myself to celebrate that time with Him. Who knew that that would be the first and the last.”

Anything else you would like people to know about Sekou?

“I hope that people learn more about who he was as a man and as a professional. That anything is possible, and to follow your dreams. And in the process of doing that, make sure you do that with some character and some integrity. I think that is a big part of who Sekou was. So I hope that people read about him and become inspired.”