Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the NBA released the schedule for the second round of the 2026 playoffs, featuring tip times and television networks for the games.

The Western Conference second-round matchups have already been decided, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But the Eastern Conference still has three first-round series taking place, with matchups between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers (Saturday), Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (Sunday), and Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors (Sunday) all going to a Game 7.

So, the Eastern Conference side of things is to be determined, but the NBA still released the television schedule for hypothetical matchups.

Here’s a look at the television schedule for the conference semifinals (all times are Eastern; an asterisk* indicates “if necessary” for the best-of-seven series):

Eastern Conference

Detroit Pistons/Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers/Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN

Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.; Prime Video

Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 4: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 15, TBD; TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics/Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Monday, May 4, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.; Prime Video

Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.; ABC

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video

Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 8:30 p.m.; ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 11, 10:30 p.m.; Prime Video

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, May 16, TBD; TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 18, TBD; TBD

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video

Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD