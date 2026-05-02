On Saturday, the NBA released the schedule for the second round of the 2026 playoffs, featuring tip times and television networks for the games.
The Western Conference second-round matchups have already been decided, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But the Eastern Conference still has three first-round series taking place, with matchups between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers (Saturday), Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (Sunday), and Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors (Sunday) all going to a Game 7.
So, the Eastern Conference side of things is to be determined, but the NBA still released the television schedule for hypothetical matchups.
Here’s a look at the television schedule for the conference semifinals (all times are Eastern; an asterisk* indicates “if necessary” for the best-of-seven series):
Eastern Conference
Detroit Pistons/Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers/Toronto Raptors
Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN
Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 4: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 15, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics/Philadelphia 76ers
Game 1: Monday, May 4, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.; ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.; ABC
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD
Western Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 8:30 p.m.; ABC
Game 4: Monday, May 11, 10:30 p.m.; Prime Video
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Saturday, May 16, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 18, TBD; TBD
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Game 1: Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.