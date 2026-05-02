The NBA Playoffs logo. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
By Matt Clapp on

On Saturday, the NBA released the schedule for the second round of the 2026 playoffs, featuring tip times and television networks for the games.

The Western Conference second-round matchups have already been decided, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But the Eastern Conference still has three first-round series taking place, with matchups between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers (Saturday), Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (Sunday), and Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors (Sunday) all going to a Game 7.

So, the Eastern Conference side of things is to be determined, but the NBA still released the television schedule for hypothetical matchups.

Here’s a look at the television schedule for the conference semifinals (all times are Eastern; an asterisk* indicates “if necessary” for the best-of-seven series):

Eastern Conference

Detroit Pistons/Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers/Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN
Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 4: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 15, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics/Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Monday, May 4, 8 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.; ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.; ABC
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
Game 2: Thursday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 8:30 p.m.; ABC
Game 4: Monday, May 11, 10:30 p.m.; Prime Video
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Saturday, May 16, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 18, TBD; TBD

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m.; Peacock/NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.; Prime Video
Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TBD

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp