JCredit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Coming off a strong Conference Finals viewership, the NBA has high expectations for the 2026 NBA Finals. However, viewership may not be as high as some think.

The seven-game Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder averaged 10.83 million viewers across NBC (8.50M) and Peacock (2.33M). That’s good for the sixth-most watched conference final of the past 30 years. Game 7 of the series, which averaged 15.90 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, was the second-largest NBA audience since 2019, behind only Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals.

The mostly cable, four-game Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers averaged 7.4 million viewers on ESPN and ABC, which was still enough to be the most-watched East Finals since the seven-game Heat-Celtics series on TNT in 2023. The only game to air on ABC, Game 3, averaged 8.11 million viewers, the highest for a Game 3 of the ECF since Bulls-Heat in 2011.

The strong Conference Finals numbers have likely been helped by Nielsen’s move from panel to Big Data + Panel metrics in September 2025, which has generally led to an increase in viewership for live sports properties like the NBA.

The New York Knicks, in the country’s largest television market, should also provide a significant boost in viewership. Especially given that, unlike other New York sports teams, the Knicks do not meaninfully share their home market with the Brooklyn Nets. That is different from the fan dynamics between the Mets and Yankees or the Giants and Jets.

Plus, despite the Spurs not coming from an especially large TV market in San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama has proven himself to be a viewership draw.

All of this combined virtually guarantees an increase in viewership for the NBA Finals compared to last year. The 2025 NBA Finals featured two small-market teams, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, and as a result only one game (Game 7) averaged more than 10 million viewers. Barring some truly lopsided games, Big Data and the Knicks should ensure that doesn’t happen again.

But a few factors will prevent the NBA from seeing truly exceptional viewership numbers. For one, ABC will not separately count streaming viewership the way NBC does through Adobe Analytics. Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, for example, averaged 8.3 million viewers when combining TV and streaming, but only 7.029 million on NBC alone. The combined streaming number surpasses the corresponding ECF game, but the TV number alone does not. Peacock is a much cheaper streaming service than ESPN Unlimited, and if the Adobe Analytics number is to be believed, not having the same streaming visibility for the Finals is likely leaving viewers on the table.

The other problem for the NBA is the schedule. The Conference Finals were played every other day, which resulted in a consistent and predictable schedule. But that won’t be the case for the NBA Finals. There will be one-day breaks between Games 1 and 2, and 3 and 4, but two-day breaks between the rest of the games. The NBA will also face competition from the World Cup among casual audiences, though the schedule is set so that there will be no direct competition from the USMNT. Still, the inconsistent schedule is leaving viewers on the table.

Of course, the quality of the games matters a lot too. Lopsided blowouts are never good for viewership, while a quality overtime game could add millions of viewers. It is obviously hard to predict before the series begins how high-quality the games will be.

A reasonable prediction is that NBA Finals viewership sees a bump from the Western Conference Finals.

An interesting baseline will be the 2025 World Series, which was the first major American sports championship to have its viewership recorded through Big Data. That seven-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays averaged 15.5 million viewers, with Game 1 at 12.5 million.

If viewership for Game 1 exceeds 12.5 million (remember that Game 1 of the WCF was 9.2 million and Game 1 of the NBA Finals last year was 8.9 million), that will be a strong early signal for viewership. Since 1986, only 10 NBA Finals have been under that mark, though that includes all but one Finals since 2020.