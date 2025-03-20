Screengrab via X

Sports and society are in need of feel good stories these days. And there may be no story that makes you feel as good as the unlikeliest and greatest bromance that we have ever seen between Flavor Flav and Sandro Mamukelashvili of the San Antonio Spurs.

Mamukelashvili scored a career high 34 points in a stunning home victory over the New York Knicks in San Antonio. And he somehow did it in just 19 minutes, making NBA history in the process. It was the most points ever scored by someone who played less than 20 minutes in a game.

How unlikely was the outburst? Mamukelashvili has averaged just 4.9 PPG over the course of his five year NBA career. This season he’s averaged just 9 minutes per game. But in those 19 minutes on Wednesday night, the Georgian big man was 13-14 from the field and a perfect 7-7 from downtown.

And to commemorate the occasion, Flavor Flav crashed Mamukelashvili’s postgame interview on his career night.

This entire Mamu-Flavor Flav sequence is the best thing that’s happened in the NBA all season 🩶 pic.twitter.com/NjpyvDUiAy — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 20, 2025

But lest you think this was some kind of random appearance, Flavor Flav was actually Mamukelashvili’s guest for the game and it was his first time in attendance for a Spurs game. The two have been friends for years, as the Spurs star shared after the game.

Flavor Flav was Sandro Mamukelashvili’s guest tonight at the game — he shared the story of how they got connected when he played in Summer League. Julian Champagnie came to watch the presser midway through and asked a question. A very eventful night in San Antonio. https://t.co/AbyJuhJ9zP pic.twitter.com/7c92HOA1zi — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 20, 2025

What are the odds that Sandro Mamukelashvili would be legit friends with Flavor Flav? But not only that, he would have a career night and make NBA history with him in attendance? This may be even better than Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game!

The NBA has gotten too caught up in personal feuds and drama these days – Stephen A. Smith vs LeBron James, Kevin Durant vs Skip Bayless, Shaq vs watching today’s NBA. The league needs something worth celebrating. And the bromance between Sandro Mamukelashvili and Flavor Flav is it.