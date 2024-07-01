Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

Bill Simmons is a fan of the Boston Celtics.

He also happens to be rich.

So, when news broke on Monday that Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was selling his stake in the team, many (including this author) were quick to make the connection—seriously or otherwise—that the Sports Guy might be interested in buying his favorite basketball team.

Celtics are for sale. Bill Simmons: pic.twitter.com/fd1bYBEAmL — John Ewing (@johnewing) July 1, 2024

Bill Simmons should buy the Celtics and immediately start sitting in meetings. Let’s see how smart you are @BillSimmons https://t.co/WKE57T6IZc — Joe Fed (@JoeFedorowicz) July 1, 2024

BREAKING: BOSTON CELTICS TO BE SOLD — WILL BILL SIMMONS BE INVOLVED?? pic.twitter.com/hfv7gOWFXq — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) July 1, 2024

Bill Simmons and Dave Portnoy discussing their competing bids for the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/L215umQc6T — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) July 1, 2024

if i owned the Celtics i would sell them to bill simmons at a discount with stipulation that i get to pick the movies for the rewatchables — room temp folgers (@nascarfr3ak) July 1, 2024

While Simmons is undeniably rich, the idea of him becoming the Celtics’ majority owner is obviously far-fetched.

According to Forbes, the team is valued at $4.7 billion, and considering the historic nature of the Celtics, it seems like a safe bet that Grousbeck will be able to fetch a price tag higher than the record $4 billion Matt Ishbia paid to purchase the majority stake in the Phoenix Suns in 2022. Even after selling The Ringer to Spotify for a reported price of $250 million and a two-decade career as one of the most prominent figures in sports media, it’s highly doubtful Simmons would have the funds to make such a deal.

Like Chris Rock once said, there’s a difference between being rich and being wealthy.

But the idea of Simmons being a part of an ownership group that buys the Celtics? That seems plenty practical. The ex-ESPNer is clearly well-connected in rich guy circles; just look at how often he has Casey Wasserman on his podcast. And that seems to especially be the case when it comes to the NBA, where Simmons has been ahead of the curve in reporting the details of the league’s yet-to-be-announced media rights deal.

After all, there’s a reason so many longtime Simmons listeners had the same reaction when news broke that Boston’s basketball team is for sale. And while we might not get to see what a Simmons-run basketball team would look like — would he make Ryen Russillo his GM? Kevin O’Connor, his director of scouting? — it will certainly be interesting to see whether any of the speculation about him becoming one of the team’s minority owners is proven prophetic once the Celtics are sold.