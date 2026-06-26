Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect, Ryen Russillo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only NBA superstar dealt around the draft as the Charlotte Hornets made the surprising move to trade away former franchise centerpiece LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. And safe to say, Ryen Russillo was not a fan of the move… for Minnesota.

Ball certainly had an up-and-down tenure in Charlotte. When he was on the floor and healthy, he was one of the best and most electric young point guards in the NBA. But questions about his off-the-court behavior (particularly behind the wheel) and claims of clashes with coach Charles Lee also hovered over his tenure, especially this year as the young Hornets blossomed in the second half of the season. And then there’s his health. Ball has only played 70 games in a season just twice in his six-year NBA career.

When you add it all up, it’s a risky move for the Minnesota Timberwolves to partner Ball with Anthony Edwards as their new superstar combo. And it’s one that basketball aficionado Russillo has doubts will actually work. He shared those thoughts on a recent podcast in very colorful terms.

Ryen HATES the LaMelo trade for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/5BZlJJoMaW — The Ryen Russillo Show (@TheRyenRussillo) June 26, 2026

“I hate this f*cking deal for Minnesota, alright. I don’t like LaMelo Ball. If you’re new here, that’s my stance on LaMelo Ball. People like this trade today far more than I do. I might be the most negative guy on it. That’s fine,” Russillo said.

“I’m just warning anybody that thinks this is an absolute home run for Minnesota, it’s like why was this guy available with this young group? He’s under contract, and Charlotte still moved on from him. That should be concerning.”

The LaMelo Ball trade will definitely make the Timberwolves one of the most interesting teams to watch this year. It will be fascinating to see how his game meshes with Anthony Edwards, who has seen the future face of the NBA talk quietly down this year as Minnesota fell behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the Western Conference. The Wolves already salary-dumped Julius Randle and dealt away franchise cult favorite Naz Reid, so plenty of pressure will be on both Ball and Edwards’ shoulders.

And judging by these comments from Ryen Russillo, there should be a substantial chip on those shoulders heading into next season.