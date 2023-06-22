Even before he was at The Ringer, Ryen Russillo would sit at home with legal pads and make phone calls to NBA teams.

Russillo had previously shared this embarrassing account with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski but didn’t want to admit the details during a recent appearance on Bartsool’s Pardon My Take podcast. However, co-hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric Sollenberger, commonly known as “PFT Commenter,” refused to let him off the hook.

“This was like before Reddit even existed, right? This was how long ago this way. This was over 20 years ago,” Russillo began. “I wanted a team to make a trade. I wanted them to trade [draft] picks for this other veteran player. And so I was like, ‘How come no one’s talking about this?’ So, I called the team. I think I was like 23.”

Russillo didn’t specify which teams he would call, but he would ask whoever answered the phone if they were hearing anything regarding a potential trade. Russillo said that he would usually be told to “hold on” before being put on the phone with a low-level PR staffer.

“It was almost as bad as PFT getting into Jason Kidd. That poor lady, I hope she still has a job with the Bucks,” Russillo said in reference to a prank phone call that included Sollenbrger pretending to be guard Matthew Delladvdeova and somehow getting patched through to then-head coach Jason Kidd.

When you cold call the @Bucks and "Delly" gets you through to Jason Kidd Shouts to @RealJasonKidd for being cool not hanging up on us pic.twitter.com/QeJGhmQ5jw — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) October 19, 2017

“I still can’t believe that happened,” he added.

This happened on The Ryen Russillo Show back in 2017 when he was still on ESPN. Anyways, there are some striking similarities between the phone calls, even if one was done as a joke on a TV show and the other was a young Russillo trying to eke information out of the lowest-level PR staffer that works for the NBA franchise.

“So, I called the team. I’m not gonna say the team or who the player was,” Russillo continued. “And I was like, ‘Hey, have you heard anything about this trade?’ And some woman got on the phone and she was like, ‘The team is aware that, that is something going on, but we have no official comment at this time.’”

Russillo wouldn’t push back. He would hang up the phone and go back to playing Madden.

“That’s awesome that you thought you were a legitimate member of the media asking for a quote on it, but you were just a guy with an idea,” PFT Commenter quipped.

“Yeah, I was just a guy with an idea,” Russillo replied. “Alright, what did you do today? I tried to plant the seeds of this guy moving…It’s like a mock Twitter account with the fake Wojs and the fake everybody. I used to have a legal pad out and I would keep notes on different stuff I was seeing and I didn’t even work (in sports media), I was bartending. I mean, that’s f*cking insane behavior. I shouldn’t have even admitted that.”

While Big Cat jokingly referred to him as a “loser,” it is quite impressive that Russillo would go to the lengths to find out what was going on in the world of NBA trades in the days of pre-social media. It probably explains why he is one of the more successful voices in sports media. That grind had to have started somewhere.

[Pardon My Take] Image from YouTube