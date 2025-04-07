Credit: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Draymond Green’s relationship with the media has soured to the point where it’s hard to find any allies left, that’s especially true among opposing broadcasters.

While some analysts, including former players, continue to hype him as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Ryan Hollins isn’t convinced, particularly regarding guarding Alperen Şengün.

During the Houston Rockets’ 106-96 victory over the Warriors on Sunday, Green wasted no time getting physical with the Turkish big man. Before Fred VanVleet even had the ball on an out-of-bounds play, Green dug his shoulder into Şengün.

Draymond was being physical with Sengun and the ref warned him Draymond then yelled “call it then” and elbowed him😭 pic.twitter.com/Q1rrQe4ux3 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 7, 2025

“That’s ridiculous,” Hollins called out. “The ball’s not even in bounds yet.”

As the referee approached Green to discuss the contact, Green barked back, daring the official to call the foul. Then, he took it further and showed his lack of impulse control by elbowing Şengün in the upper chest.

“He’s just trying to get in Şengün’s head,” Hollins said. “He knows he can’t guard him to save his life.”

“He knows that [Alperen] is that good,” the Rockets analyst later added. “And right now, he’s trying to get in his head; he’s trying to frustrate him. Those are the antics. That’s what Draymond brings to the table, man.”

Hollins kept the same energy postgame, agreeing with a tweet that read, “If this was anybody other than Draymond Green, he’s ejected.”

Instead, Green got hit with a technical. Şengün finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Green’s night? Two points, three rebounds, four assists, four turnovers, five personal fouls — and tack on another flagrant, too.

Later in the game, he caught Şengün in the face while going up for a layup, earning a flagrant 1.

Hollins didn’t sugarcoat that one either.

Green might still talk like he’s the league’s most feared defender, but on Sunday, he didn’t look like a guy who could stop Şengün. He looked like a guy trying to avoid being embarrassed by him.

And Ryan Hollins made sure everyone watching knew it.