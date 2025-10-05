Apr 6, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (left) and center Kendrick Perkins against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Thunder 122-115. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Perkins were teammates for several seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it sounds like the two no longer have a relationship after Perkins issued what turned out to be a telling warning to Westbrook on a television broadcast a few years ago.

Perkins, who has worked as an analyst for ESPN since his retirement, recently revealed that he and Westbrook had a falling out a few years ago after Perkins warned Westbrook to “temper it down” or he might find himself out of the league entirely, citing conversations he had with general managers around the league.

Obviously, Perkins’ comments proved telling, as Westbrook remains unsigned and outside of the NBA just a few weeks before the start of the 2025-26 season.

“This very situation, this moment right here, that we’re in – Russell Westbrook not being on a roster – is what hurt me and Russell Westbrook’s personal relationship,” Perkins said during a recent episode of his Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson.

“Sometime three or four years ago, when he was on the Lakers’ roster, and reports came to me from general managers around the league, and I said it on television, ‘Hey, Russ gotta be careful now. Word around the league is that if he doesn’t be careful and temper it down, he might find himself out of the league.'”

Clearly, Westbrook and his family did not take too kindly to the warning, as Perkins said he received a “long paragraph” text message from Westbrook’s wife, Nina, admonishing him for his comments.

“After that, our relationship was over with,” Perkins said, adding that his own wife got involved and went back and forth with Nina.

“I ain’t doing nothing but doing my job,” Perkins defended. “I’m not killing Russ. I’m not killing him – these are reports.”

Obviously, Perkins turned out to be correct as Westbrook has been unable to find another team after opting out of the final year of his contract with Denver following the 2024-25 season.

“But here we are, at this very moment, when Russ opted out of his last year in Denver … the only team that had interest, per reports, was Sacramento,” Perkins said. “And here we are, starting the season, and Russell Westbrook is not on a roster.”

From the sound of it, Westbook should have heeded his warning instead of ending their relationship.