Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert confronted Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie on Friday night after Gillespie inadvertently hit Gobert in the head attempting to block a shot.

Gobert immediately approached the guard and seemed to have some choice words, but cooler heads prevailed.

However, Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson couldn’t help but call Gobert out over it.

“Gobert is getting ready to go after the smallest guy on the floor. I would say, well, what happened when you could have gone after Draymond?” said Johnson. “He barely touched him. You’re gonna go after the small guy? Stop.”

Suns announcer after Rudy Gobert went after Collin Gillespie, who contested his dunk attempt and unintetionally hit him:

Suns announcer after Rudy Gobert went after Collin Gillespie, who contested his dunk attempt and unintetionally hit him:

"He's going after the smallest guy on the court… why didn't he go after Draymond?"

Gobert and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have had their fair share of run-ins over the years, and Green is often the aggressor in those situations, such as the time he put Gobert in a chokehold. In fact, Johnson had choice words for Green over one of their spats. This time, however, watching the 7’1″ Gobert walk up on 6’1″ Gillispie painted a different picture.

For what it’s worth, Gillispie got some payback in the end, hitting the game-winning shot with six seconds left to complete a comeback Phoenix win.

Add it to the list of grievances that Johnson has aired out during Suns broadcasts over the years, including ones at J.J. Redick and the New Orleans Pelicans.