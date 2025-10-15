Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC

The return of the NBA on NBC also features the return of “Roundball Rock” from composer John Tesh.

Peacock viewers were greeted with “Roundball Rock” accompanying the voice of play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle ahead of Tuesday night’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks.

A fuller version of Roundball Rock in the intro for tonight’s Peacock NBA preseason game. pic.twitter.com/gvcvPRMlFg — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) October 15, 2025

NBA fans had plenty to say about the “Roundball Rock” NBC return on social media. Some prominent voices wanted to see even more nostalgia with a fuller version of the classic NBA on NBC intro package. But it’s still just the preseason and a streaming broadcast on Peacock, so perhaps NBC has more plans to make it even more special once it debuts when the games start counting for rea.

Progress, but this a very precious asset that’s presentation needs to be executed more meticulously. 1) We cannot come straight out of commercial into Roundball Rock. There needs to be the anticipation of the laser peacock intro first, or, a full matchup graphic overlay + swipe… https://t.co/RMCtOcpNJr — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 15, 2025

NBC better learn, and quickly, from FOX — who diluted Roundball Rock’s potency and cultural relevancy by recklessly playing it with no thought put into its presentation strategy. Let alone, pairing it with the wrong sport and the wrong audience. You did not pay all that money to… — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 15, 2025

This is such a niche topic I don’t know how many people will actually care/notice, but I will say the original cut of Roundball Rock — heard on NBC, on FOX, in gambling ads, and more — is inferior to this version that NBC used for most of its run: https://t.co/ykXcd2ClGi https://t.co/nJZ3cSdhLF — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 15, 2025

I am begging @NBAonNBC to use the version of Roundball Rock they used on TV broadcasts from 1990-2002 rather than the original long winded track. Like this. @paulsen_smw @WorldWideWob https://t.co/qEigpT36AP pic.twitter.com/yjUUqKHpXo — Faisal Hassan (@Faazzla) October 15, 2025

Can’t come back from a commercial and go straight into the glorious Roundball Rock. You have to have an intro package for it like they used to. https://t.co/42tbRNxgkN — Tice Singleton (@TiceSing_3) October 15, 2025

To think that the last time Roundball Rock was used for an NBA game, the Thunder didn’t even exist — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) October 15, 2025

“Roundball Rock” has been used on college basketball broadcasts for Fox Sports since 2018. It has even been used by professional wrestling promotion AEW and DraftKings ads featuring Kevin Hart. However, hoops fans associate the classic theme with NBA on NBC broadcasts from 1990-2002. Last year, Awful Announcing readers voted it the top sports theme of all time against some immense competition.

NBC officially announced the return of “Roundball Rock” during Kentucky Derby coverage on May 3. Tesh detailed negotiation struggles between himself and the network last November, but he said in July that he’s “so excited” for the song to return to NBC.

The 2025-26 NBA regular season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with a doubleheader on NBC. It will be fascinating to see how NBC unleashes its iconic theme music for the big night.