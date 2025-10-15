A Peacock NBA preseason broadcast. Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC
By Matt Clapp on

The return of the NBA on NBC also features the return of “Roundball Rock” from composer John Tesh.

Peacock viewers were greeted with “Roundball Rock” accompanying the voice of play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle ahead of Tuesday night’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA fans had plenty to say about the “Roundball Rock” NBC return on social media. Some prominent voices wanted to see even more nostalgia with a fuller version of the classic NBA on NBC intro package. But it’s still just the preseason and a streaming broadcast on Peacock, so perhaps NBC has more plans to make it even more special once it debuts when the games start counting for rea.

“Roundball Rock” has been used on college basketball broadcasts for Fox Sports since 2018. It has even been used by professional wrestling promotion AEW and DraftKings ads featuring Kevin Hart. However, hoops fans associate the classic theme with NBA on NBC broadcasts from 1990-2002. Last year, Awful Announcing readers voted it the top sports theme of all time against some immense competition.

NBC officially announced the return of “Roundball Rock” during Kentucky Derby coverage on May 3. Tesh detailed negotiation struggles between himself and the network last November, but he said in July that he’s “so excited” for the song to return to NBC.

The 2025-26 NBA regular season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with a doubleheader on NBC. It will be fascinating to see how NBC unleashes its iconic theme music for the big night.

