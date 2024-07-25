Photo Credit: Chron.com

The Houston Rockets took to social media to honor longtime radio play-by-play voice Gene Peterson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

In a message to the Houston Chronicle, Peterson’s son, Todd revealed that his father was moved to home hospice care on Tuesday following a “couple weeks” in the hospital after a fall. Peterson was also dealing with lung cancer that metastasized in his liver and gall bladder.

In the Rockets’ statement on Peterson’s passing, they sent condolences to his family while noting the “memories Gene helped create for generations of Rockets fans.”

Throughout his 33-year tenure with the Rockets, Peterson was synonymous with his signature victory call of “How sweet it is!” after every Rockets win. Luckily for Peterson, there were plenty of “sweet” times to speak of, as he got to experience two NBA championships throughout his time calling Houston games.

Many current and former Rockets media members who were either close with Peterson, or just admired him took to social media to offer their condolences while also remembering some of their fondest moments with the late great broadcaster.

“I got the phone call this morning with the news,” wrote current Rockets radio play-by-play man Matt Thomas on X. “Gene was a friend and one of my biggest play-by-play idols. His calls during the championship years will always be tied to those trophies. Thoughts to his family. #HowSweetItIs.”

“RIP to the “Voice of the Rockets” Gene Peterson,” wrote former radio and TV voice of the Houston Rockets and current host of the Killer Bee’s Show on ESPN 97.5 FM Joel Blank. “Geno was truly one of a kind, a franchise legend and a big reason why I ended up in H-town with the Houston Rockets. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and the entire family.”

