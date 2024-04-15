Credit: SCHN

Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanović drove the crowd into a frenzy late in Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, and arguably no one was more frenetic than Space City Home Network broadcasters Craig Ackerman and Ryan Hollins.

The Rockets led the Los Angeles Clippers by eight when the 7-foot-4 Marjanović stepped to the line for a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter. After he missed the first free throw, fans began cheering, and Ackerman quickly explained the situation: Clippers fans win a free Chick-fil-A sandwich if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.

“Fans are getting excited here, there might potentially be some free chicken on the board if he misses this second free throw,” Ackerman said.

“Oh man, free chicken on the board,” Hollins said.

“So that’s why the fans are getting a little frothy,” Ackerman added.

After Marjanović appeared to gesture to the crowd, Hollins erupted: “He’s pointing at the crowd saying, ‘You want chicken?'”

When Marjanović bricked his second free throw, the Rockets broadcast booth erupted.

“AHH, HE GAVE ‘EM CHICKEN! HE’S A MAN OF THE PEOPLE! HE’S A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!” Hollins shouted.

“THINK HE DID THAT ON PURPOSE?” Ackerman asked.

“HE DID! HE GAVE OUT FREE CHICKEN!” Hollins said.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1779701478372053375

The Rockets went on to win, Clippers fans earned some free chicken, and Ackerman and Hollins got a good laugh out of the situation. Here’s a look at the two broadcasters, along with Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson, under more normal circumstances, before Sunday’s season finale … and their Boban Marjanović frenzy.

https://twitter.com/TheRyanHollins/status/1779599484533760137

[@awfulannouncing; Photo Credit: Ryan Hollins via X/Twitter]