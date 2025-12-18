Credit: Space City Home Network

Featuring Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith, Jr., the Houston Rockets are not a team to miss with this NBA season.

Turns out, you’re taking your chances with their announcing booth as well.

Craig Ackerman has been calling Rockets games since 2008, doing so alongside former NBA player Ryan Hollins since 2021. The two have developed a strong rhythm and ability to predict one another’s next move. Most of the time, at least.

Monday’s game between the Rockets and Denver Nuggets was a tightly contested affair. Following a flurry of passes, Rockets guard Reed Sheppard hit a three-pointer to trim Denver’s lead to 102-100 with a little over six minutes left. As the shot landed, Ackerman shot his first up into the in celebration. Unfortuntely, Hollins’ face had filled the space that was previously empty, leading to some unfortunate contact.

Rockets commentator punches Ryan Hollins in the face Via: https://t.co/DFJI2yHvV7 pic.twitter.com/fkhG3DEitC — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 16, 2025

“I just punched my man Ryan Hollins right in the face,” Ackerman said in the middle of play-calling. “Sorry about that!”

“Big fella, I’ve been hit harder on the floor, we’re okay over here,” responded Hollins.

Like a couple of true professionals, the broadcasters powered through the punch and called the rest of the game, which was won 128-125 by Denver.

After the game, Ackerman offered a follow-up apology on social media. Hollins, meanwhile, seemed pretty unbothered by the incident, and cracked a joke in response.

Big fella packs a punch 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AQzlLo0usV — Ryan Hollins (@TheRyanHollins) December 16, 2025

“Big fella packs a punch,” wrote Hollins in X.