Credit: NBA on ABC

Richard Jefferson has been to four NBA Finals as a player. He has spent years working his way up through ESPN’s broadcast ranks, from YES Network Nets games to the lead NBA booth alongside Mike Breen and Tim Legler. He has been around excellence his entire career. So when he sat down with David Shepard on SiriusXM’s NBA postgame show last week and tried to explain what makes Breen different from everyone else, he didn’t reach for a highlight or a statistic. He told a story about a plane ride.

Jefferson and Breen were flying to either Game 6 or Game 7 of an NBA Finals. Jefferson opened his tablet and put on Rick and Morty. Breen, sitting right next to him, had classical music in his ears and was writing out his end-of-season monologue by hand, the signature closing moment he delivers after the final buzzer of the NBA season, a monologue he has been building and refining for nearly two decades at the biggest stage the sport has.

Jefferson has been around elite preparation his entire life, and what he sees from Breen every single time they work together has made him better at his own job.

“He’s made me a better broadcaster because I see him doing so much prep,” he said.

Jefferson has watched Breen his whole life, the way anyone who grew up loving basketball has watched Breen, as the voice of the Finals, the voice of the biggest moments, the guy whose “Bang!” has soundtracked two decades of the sport’s most important nights. Sharing a booth with someone like that, he told Shepard, is its own kind of surreal. It’s like Tom Brady being your quarterback or Magic Johnson being your point guard, you know what you’re getting, you’ve seen it your whole life, and then you show up to work one day, and it’s just there next to you.

But the legend part is almost beside the point. Jefferson has been around legends. What separates Breen, in Jefferson’s telling, is his relationship to the responsibility of the job itself.

“He views the seat that he sits in as a responsibility, not a privilege,” Jefferson continued. “It’s a responsibility to convey the basketball world.”

Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) explained to me why Mike Breen is an absolute legend! “He views the seat he sits in as a responsibility” Catch full interview here https://t.co/pp5GIdZg8e pic.twitter.com/HycnkPyxum — David Shepard (@SheponAir) March 19, 2026

That’s what seems to separate Breen from everyone else who has sat in a chair that big. Plenty of broadcasters are grateful to be calling the NBA Finals. Breen is the one on the plane to Game 7 with classical music in his ears, writing his closing monologue by hand, treating the moment the way a surgeon treats a procedure, not so much as an occasion to be savored but as a job to be done right. It is the same quality that we noticed earlier this season watching him call Lakers-Warriors, that’s he so thoroughly prepared and so completely present as a broadcaster that his partners can spend stretches of a game waiting for an opening he isn’t quite leaving them.

“I’m so glad that the sport that changed my life, that’s changed my family’s life, I’m so glad that it’s in this man’s hands,” Jefferson added, “because he handles it with such care, such respect, such responsibility.”

Jefferson re-signed with ESPN this past summer to continue alongside Breen and Tim Legler in the lead booth. The window for this group to become something special is not unlimited, and Jefferson clearly understands the standard he’s working next to every night. A broadcaster who views the job the way Breen does has a way of raising the expectations of everyone around him, and if this booth is going to get where it’s capable of going before the playoffs arrive, that’s exactly the kind of standard it needs.