During TNT’s NBA pregame coverage on Thursday night, the final 25 players on the league’s 75th anniversary team were revealed. One of those players was Reggie Miller, who was hours away from calling Clippers-Warriors on TNT.

A feature of Miller interviewing Steph Curry had just aired, and that led to Ernie Johnson revealing that Miller was joining Curry on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. His reaction was amazing, with confusion giving way to surprise and, finally, appreciation.

Several of Miller’s colleagues at Turner also made the team, including Charles Barkley, the tardy Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwyane Wade (who also gave his thoughts on the honor Thursday night).