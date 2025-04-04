Credit: NBA on TNT

Steph Curry never stood a chance.

Announcer jinxes and reverse jinxes were a bit of a theme this week, but unfortunately for Curry (and Reggie Miller), this one fell squarely in the former category. The Indiana Pacers legend was in the middle of praising Curry’s free-throw shooting, and rightfully so. Given that the greatest shooter of all time (unless you ask Rob Parker) boasts a career 91 percent mark from the charity stripe.

The Warriors were up 10 on the Lakers in the third quarter when Luka Dončić got hit with a technical foul after Curry drew contact on a three. Initially, it looked like Dončić would land in Curry’s space, but he managed to sidestep at the last moment. Curry still sold the contact, and the Lakers had no way to challenge it; their two successful reviews had already been used.

Luka Doncic called for a technical foul after it seemed like Steph kicked sideways on a three. Looked at first like Doncic was going to land in his area, but he sidestepped. Curry still drew contact. Doncic begged for the challenge, but the Lakers had already used (and won) two — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 4, 2025

Steph Curry knocked down the first free throw, and then Dončić, still fuming, picked up a tech. That gave him another trip to the line. Then came Miller’s glowing praise, and, well, you know how these things go.

“The best free-throw shooter in the game, maybe ever,” Miller declared.

*clank*

“What? Did I just do it? Did I just do it?”

The reaction from @ReggieMillerTNT on his announcer jinx 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zXc6pYxqum — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 4, 2025

Oh, he did. And even the most vigorous deniers of the announcer jinx — looking at you, John Schiffren — can’t explain that one away.

Reggie Miller spoke it into existence, and Steph Curry bricked it into reality.

Curry could hit that free throw in his sleep. Unless, of course, someone on the mic reminded the universe just how automatic he is.

Even the greatest shooters aren’t immune. Not when the announcer jinx is in peak form.