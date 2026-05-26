Credit: Daniel Dunn – Imagn Images; The Dan Patrick Show

The entire NBA world is ablaze once again with chatter around reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his penchant for drawing fouls, but Reggie Miller wants it all to stop.

Gilgeous-Alexander has almost single-handedly turned the Oklahoma City Thunder into an NBA villain with his supposed “foul-baiting,” a reputation which has followed him for awhile now, dating back at least to last year’s postseason, when ESPN’s Doris Burke tagged SGA with the label of “free-throw merchant.”

But in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Miller suggested that the controversy around SGA’s style of play was overblown by “podcasters” and not based in reality.

“I understand we’ve got to have this conversation, but … people have way too much time, because it’s SGA’s job to play the game of basketball,” Miller said. “He’s not playing the game and officiating the game. So be more upset at the officials and how they have called it. He’s not blowing the whistle for himself.”

Miller then noted that SGA’s free-throw average per game is actually down from the regular season, and suggested that those observing any unreasonable grifting from the Thunder star may not, as the kids say, truly know ball.

“He is below his average, his season average,” Miller said. “People think he’s going to the free-throw line 15 times a game. He’s only going eight times, people. So podcasters, y’all just need to stop. He’s playing the game of basketball.”

Of course, given that Burke was one of the first national commentators to take aim at SGA’s controversial style of pay in the context of Oklahoma City’s team success, the notion that the criticism is coming from anonymous online critics is silly.

But whether SGA is truly more of a grifter than other modern NBA stars is certainly up for debate. Miller believes he is not, even listing Luka Doncic as an example that is more damaging to team success.

Miller also raised another example by way of defending SGA, claiming that SGA’s polish and excellence as a player is under-appreciated because of people’s focus on his foul-drawing. The redundant analysis, Miller said, was never given to all-time greats with similar styles, such as Michael Jordan.

“It’s not like Luka getting up every play, complaining to the officials, staying back, hanging back,” Miller explained.

“Every time (SGA) falls to the floor on a non-call, who has the advantage now? The opposing team. It’s a five-on-four. Make them pay. They’re not making them pay because he doesn’t get up complaining. He gets up and runs back.

“I think he’s built up goodwill with the officials. People need to stop this. I’m serious. For as much hate as a two-time MVP gets, this guy has a polished game. People weren’t saying this about MJ. MJ was going to the free-throw line, MJ never complained.”

Any comparison to Jordan is likely to appear absurd at face value, but Miller’s larger point is clearly to put SGA’s style and substance in the context of NBA history. And as a Hall of Fame player and longtime commentator, that is his job.

If Miller is willing to go to bat so strongly for Gilgeous-Alexander, perhaps the tide can eventually turn toward focusing on the greatness in his game rather than solely the less aesthetically pleasing plays.