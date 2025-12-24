Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show on X

During the 1980s and into the early 2000s, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was one of the NBA’s few high-volume, highly efficient three-point shooters. But the game has changed rapidly since, with the three-point era taking over the league.

When Miller arrived in the NBA in the 1987-88 season, only 5.0 triples were attempted per game. Last season, a league record 37.6 three-pointers were attempted, and this season has averaged 37.0 three-pointers per game. And like Miller, NBA players are making threes at a high percentage, coming in at 35.9 percent in 2025-26, up from 36.0 percent in 2024-25.

It frankly seems too easy for some Steph Curry and some of these sharpshooters. And Miller thinks a four-point line could arrive in the NBA within 10 years.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Miller said, “In 10 years, I would not be surprised if there’s a four-point line.”

“What’s the next evolution of the NBA?” Patrick asked. “10 years from now.”

“Dare I say there may be a four-point shot?” Miller, a color commentator for the NBA on NBC, answered.

“Would you be in favor of that?” Patrick said.

“The game, everything evolves,” Miller responded. “Life evolves. I have no problem with that. Now, it’s going to mess up the records. If I’m Stephen Curry, I would be upset with that. But in 10 years, I would not be surprised if there’s a four-point line.

Patrick then suggested other potential adjustments from the NBA.

“What about removing the three-point line?” Patrick asked.

“I think that adds flair to it,” Miller said. “That will never happen. That adds too much flair. You mean just have a four-point line? Or just have two-pointers?”

“Have a four-point line,” Patrick clarified.

“Oh, I like that then,” Miller responded. “I could do that.”

“Would you ever consider raising the basket?” Patrick asked.

“No,” Miller said.

“Would you widen the court?” Patrick asked.

“If you widen the court, again, you’re taking revenue away from these owners,” Miller explained. “No, you’ve got to factor that in.”

“I know. It’s just, these guys are getting so big, and there’s only so much room out there,” Patrick said. “Like, there’s certain guys who can’t go to the corner because their shoes would probably be out of bounds. They’d be on the line.”

“Look, I would be in favor of widening it a little bit,” Miller said. “I would be okay with the four-point play, maybe. They would have to tell me how this would work. Or maybe bring in a four-point play in the last three minutes of a game. I don’t know. Look, we’re getting a gimmicky a little bit.”

While Miller was a shooting guard and perimeter shooting specialist, even he misses seeing the inside play and post-up focus that dominated the league before three-point shooting took over.

“I would just like to see a little bit more inside play,” Miller explained. “It was so good when you had dominant big men who could play with their backs to the basket. You just don’t see a lot of that anymore.”