Screen grab: NBC

Caitlin Clark made her debut as a special contributor to NBC’s NBA coverage on Sunday night.

But while Clark held her own during her media debut, it was Reggie Miller’s analysis of the Indiana Fever star that left everyone talking.

During a pregame segment ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball matchup between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, host Maria Taylor asked Miller and fellow analyst Carmelo Anthony whether there was an NBA player who Clark reminded them of. And it didn’t take long for the Hall of Fame shooting guard to come up with a questionable comparison, likening the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year to Boston Celtics sixth man Payton Pritchard.

“I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he’s able to handle the basketball. He makes big shots when the shot clock’s running down. A lot like this young lady right here,” Miller said, pointing to Clark. “He isn’t afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be.”

Caitlin Clark didn’t seem ecstatic about Reggie Miller comparing her to Payton Pritchard. https://t.co/LtTY3of9uh pic.twitter.com/Jj6HfxSvNm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

Make no mistake, Pritchard is a fine player, but comparing Clark’s game to his sells the former Iowa star a bit short. Yes, they’re both ball dominant guards capable of hitting big shots. But Clark is also a 2-time WNBA All-Star who led the league in assists en route to earning first-team honors as a rookie, while Pritchard is a sixth man (albeit an effective one).

As for Anthony, the Hall of Fame forward likened Clark to Luka Dončić — a much more apt comparison considering his status as one of the best players in the league. It’s also worth noting that Clark had previously singled out Dončić as a player she has tried to model her game after, noting the Los Angeles Lakers star’s versatility as a shooter and a passer.

Caitlin Clark names Luka Dončić as an NBA player she can “learn from” as she tries to improve her own game. 🏀🎙️ https://t.co/tDuEIjFuFS pic.twitter.com/L73trHngOZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

To be sure, Miller wasn’t slighting Caitlin Clark and there are certainly similarities between her and Payton’s play. Ultimately, Dončić is a much more appropriate comparison, in terms of both playing style and stature in their respective leagues.